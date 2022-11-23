Cristiano Ronaldo scored the decisive goal when the two teams met in a group stage dead-rubber at Brazil 2014, although it was one of just three wins the Euro 2016 champions have managed in their last 14 World Cup matches.

Portugal will be hoping for a repeat of their only previous encounter with Ghana when kicking off their Group H campaign.

Ronaldo was already set to be the centre of attention, but following his unceremonious departure from Manchester United to become a free agent this week, the number of lenses trained on his face will multiply exponentially throughout this tournament.

Portugal have failed to pick up the full three points in their last three opening games of a World Cup, but Ghana have an equally poor record in their openers and the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott due to injury is a blow.

When is Portugal v Ghana?

Portugal v Ghana will kick off at 4pm on Thursday 24th November 2022.

Portugal v Ghana team news

Portugal predicted line-up: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves, Carvalho; Felix, Fernandes, Silva; Ronaldo

Ghana predicted line-up: Ati-Zigi; Odoi, Amartey, Djiku, Baba; Samed, Partey; Sulemana, Kudus, Ayew; Williams

Portugal v Ghana prediction

Group H looks competitive with South Korea and Uruguay also involved so the pressure is on Portugal to overcome their recent poor World Cup record and begin their campaign with a victory.

The attacking quality provided by Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes should ensure they bag all three points.

Ghana haven't been in the greatest form in 2022 and losing their number one shot-stopper on the eve of the tournament is far from ideal.

Our prediction: Portugal 3-1 Ghana (14/1 at bet365)

Portugal v Ghana odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Portugal (2/5) Draw (7/2) Ghana (15/2)*

