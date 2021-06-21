What channel is Portugal v France Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Table-toppers France are already assured of a top-three finish but will want to finish their final group game on a high with a convincing win over Portugal.

The good work achieved by France in their opening 1-0 win against Germany was slightly undone in the last of their Euro 2020 fixtures as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary.

The world champions need just a point to progress as the top-two and a win will see them top the group.

Portugal sit third in the table, level on points with second-place Germany and two ahead of Hungary.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to add to his three goals already this tournament and send his side into the knockouts as the reigning champions aim to avoid an embarrassing early exit.

There are plenty of Euro 2020 fixtures still to come, with the knockout stages now looming and the last 16 taking shape.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal v France on TV and online.

When is Portugal v France on TV?

Portugal v France will take place on Wednesday 23rd June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Portugal v France will kick off at 8pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Portugal v France on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament, with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Portugal v France online

You can also live stream the match via the iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Portugal v France team news

Portugal: Coach Fernando Santos has no fresh injury concerns ahead of this one and should stick with the same starting XI he’s used in both games so far.

Renato Sanches and Joao Felix are both attacking options off the bench with the latter yet to feature at all.

France: France will be without Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, who picked up a knee tendon injury after coming on as a substitute against Hungary last time out.

Portugal v France odds

Our prediction: Portugal v France

Stopping Ronaldo’s quest for the Golden Boot will undoubtedly be France‘s biggest test of the tournament so far but that’s not their only worry.

Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema are yet to deliver the goods most expected and will want to leave their mark on a Portuguese defence that conceded four last time out.

There’s plenty of individual quality on display in this one but France’s attacking threat could be the difference on the day.

Our prediction: Portugal 1-2 France (10/1 at bet365)

