Euro 2020 fixtures: Full list of matches and dates

Euro 2020 kick-starts in summer 2021 with 51 matches to savour across the course of a month-long period many were unsure would take place at all.

The tournament was postponed last summer, but as the COVID pandemic begins to come under a certain degree of control, the Euros will go ahead with fans in stadiums across the continent.

France head into the competition as narrow favourites, though defending champions Portugal are tipped to go well in 2021 in what is likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final European Championships adventure.

England and Belgium are also considered to be among the top pack, though neither side has ever won the Euros, while Germany and Spain remain dark horses despite failing to match their strength of several years ago.

The expanded format will see 24 teams battle for glory across the continent, with Scotland and Wales also joining the action from the home nations and ran outsiders North Macedonia earning a shot at the big time in a major tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of Euro 2020 fixtures taking place in the summer of 2021 with dates, times, group details and more.

When is Euro 2020?

The finals tournament will begin on Friday 11th June 2021 and run until the final on Sunday 11th July 2021.

The dates almost perfectly align with the original tournament schedule which was supposed to be held in 2020.

Officials responded to the COVID-19 outbreak with a resolution to nudge the tournament back a year in order to cause minimal disruption to the existing world football calendar.

Euro 2020 fixtures

All times are UK time

Group stage

Friday 11th June

Group A: Turkey v Italy (8pm)

Saturday 12th June

Group A: Wales v Switzerland (2pm)

Group B: Denmark v Finland (5pm)

Group B: Belgium v Russia (8pm)

Sunday 13th June

Group D: England v Croatia (2pm)

Group C: Austria v North Macedonia (5pm)

Group C: Netherlands v Ukraine (8pm)

Monday 14th June

Group D: Scotland v Czech Republic (2pm)

Group E: Poland v Slovakia (5pm)

Group E: Spain v Sweden (8pm)

Tuesday 15th June

Group F: Hungary v Portugal (5pm)

Group F: France v Germany (8pm)

Wednesday 16th June

Group B: Finland v Russia (2pm)

Group A: Turkey v Wales (5pm)

Group A: Italy v Switzerland (8pm)

Thursday 17th June

Group C: Ukraine v North Macedonia (2pm)

Group B: Denmark v Belgium (5pm)

Group C: Netherlands v Austria (8pm)

Friday 18th June

Group E: Sweden v Slovakia (2pm)

Group D: Croatia v Czech Republic (5pm)

Group D: England v Scotland (8pm)

Saturday 19th June

Group F: Hungary v France (2pm)

Group F: Portugal v Germany (5pm)

Group E: Spain v Poland (8pm)

Sunday 20th June

Group A: Italy v Wales (5pm)

Group A: Switzerland v Turkey (5pm)

Monday 21st June

Group C: North Macedonia v Netherlands (5pm)

Group C: Ukraine v Austria (5pm)

Group B: Russia v Denmark (8pm)

Group B: Finland v Belgium (8pm)

Tuesday 22nd June

Group D: Czech Republic v England (8pm)

Group D: Croatia v Scotland (8pm)

Wednesday 23rd June

Group E: Slovakia v Spain (5pm)

Group E: Sweden v Poland (5pm)

Group F: Germany v Hungary (8pm)

Group F: Portugal v France (8pm)

Round of 16

Saturday 26th June

1: Group A runner-up v Group B runner-up (5pm)

2: Group A winner v Group C runner-up (8pm)

Sunday 27th June

3: Group C winner v Group D/E/F third place (5pm)

4: Group B winner v Group A/D/E/F third place (8pm)

Monday 28th June

5: Group D runner-up v Group E runner-up (5pm)

6: Group F winner v Group A/B/C third place (8pm)

Tuesday 29th June

7: Group D winner v Group F runner-up (5pm)

8: Group E winner v Group A/B/C/D third place (8pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday 2nd July

QF1: Winner of 6 v Winner of 5 (5pm)

QF2: Winner of 4 v Winner of 2 (8pm)

Saturday 3rd July

QF3: Winner of 3 v Winner of 1 (5pm)

QF4: Winner of 8 v Winner of R7 (8pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6th July

SF1: Winner of QF2 v Winner of QF1 (8pm)

Wednesday 7th July

SF2: Winner of QF4 v Winner of QF3 (8pm)

Final

Sunday 11th July

Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (8pm)

Euro 2020 groups

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

How to watch Euro 2020 on TV and live stream

Euro 2020 will be broadcast between BBC and ITV across their main TV channels.

Streaming options will be available on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, meaning you can watch every minute of the action without paying a penny. Result!

Check out our details Euro 2020 on TV guide for detailed channel information and keep returning to read our individual match previews as the tournament progresses for broadcast info, team news, score predictions and more.

Euro 2020 stadiums

There are 11 host cities in all, across 11 different countries. There were initially going to be 12 cities involved, however Dublin were forced to withdraw after being unable to give assurances about crowd size at the games.

Every venue will be at least 25 per cent full for every game of the tournament.

Rome (Stadio Olimpico)

Baku (Olympic Stadium)

Saint Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)

Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)

Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)

Bucharest (National Arena)

London (Wembley Stadium)

Glasgow (Hampden Park)

Bilbao (Estadio de San Mamés)

Munich (Fußball Arena München)

Budapest (Ferenc Puskás Stadium)

Check out our full guide to Euro 2020 stadiums including images, capacity details and more.

