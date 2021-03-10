What channel is Olympiakos v Arsenal Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal come up against Olympiakos on Thursday night, seeking to avenge the Europa League exit inflicted upon them by the Greek side last season.

Advertisement

Olympiakos claimed a famous victory over the Gunners in the previous Europa League campaign, knocking Arsenal out on away goals thanks to a 2-1 win at the Emirates.

Thursday sees Mikel Arteta’s side head to Greece in one of the most exciting Europa League fixtures of the evening that could provide plenty of goals.

The London club are unbeaten in three games but were held to a 1-1 draw at Burnley over the weekend.

Olympiakos, meanwhile, are also on a three-match undefeated streak and edged into the last-16 of this competition after beating PSV 5-4 on aggregate.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Olympiakos v Arsenal on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Olympiakos v Arsenal on TV?

Olympiakos v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 11th March 2021.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Olympiakos v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this Thursday including Manchester United v AC Milan, which kicks off at 5:55pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Olympiakos v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Olympiakos v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Olympiakos v Arsenal team news

Olympiakos: Sokratis Papastathopoulos is likely to start against his former club.

Ruben Semedo, Ousseynou Ba and Avraam Papadopoulos are injured.

Arsenal: Emile Smith Rowe is the only injury concern for Arsenal and he is unlikely to be risked here.

Arteta may decide to rotate his XI, however, with Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny and Dani Ceballos potentially coming into the side.

Olympiakos v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Olympiakos (16/5) Draw (5/2) Arsenal (10/11)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Olympiakos v Arsenal

Arsenal have endured a rollercoaster season to date and their 1-1 draw at Burnley at the weekend exposed a team that sometimes simply runs out of ideas.

Defensively they must be strong in Greece on Thursday to prevent Olympiakos from taking a victory into the second leg.

Both teams should score here and, like in the previous round against Benfica, it may be down to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka to haul the Gunners out of a hole.

Our prediction: Olympiakos 1-1 Arsenal (11/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Europa League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.