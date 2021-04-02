What channel is Man Utd v Brighton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will hope to begin what is a successful spring leg of their 2020/21 season when Brighton come to town on Sunday.

United are unlikely to win the Premier League this season but can still advance in the Europa League and have a top-four spot to contest.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have just nine Premier League fixtures remaining to secure lucrative European football for next season, and will be aware of the chasing pack that includes Leicester, Chelsea, West Ham and Tottenham.

Brighton, meanwhile, are nervously looking over their shoulder at Newcastle and Fulham, who are battling it out to avoid the drop this term.

The Seagulls have earned back-to-back wins to ease the pressure on Graham Potter but the boss would dearly love a point from this trip north.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Brighton on TV?

Man Utd v Brighton will take place on Sunday 4th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Brighton will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this gameweek including Wolves v West Ham, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Monday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v Brighton online

Man Utd v Brighton team news

Man Utd: Solskjaer is waiting on fitness updates for four of his men, with Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial all in the treatment room.

Phil Jones is definitely out. Daniel James is likely to start after his impressive display for Wales during the international break.

Brighton: Potter has four men ruled out of this clash: Florin Andone, Solomon March, Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey. Aaron Connolly is rated 50/50 to feature but may not be risked.

Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay are expected to start up front, with Leandro Trossard behind the pair.

Man Utd v Brighton odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Brighton

Manchester United have enough firepower to blow Brighton away even if the likes of Rashford and Martial aren’’t fit enough to feature.

Don’t be surprised if Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba feature in the midfield, while Donny van de Beek and Fred should drop to the bench. Defensively United should be able to handle Brighton so this tie could be settled in the midfield.

If Solskjaer’s men can grab an early goal it will settle the nerves, but even if they have to wait until the second half, the likes of Bruno Fernandes and James should provide a winner at some point.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Brighton (7/1 at bet365)

