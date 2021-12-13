What channel is Man City v Leeds Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City can open up a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table when they take on Leeds in the Premier League TV schedule this week.

City are one point clear at the summit ahead of their Tuesday clash, while Liverpool don’t play until Thursday.

Pep Guardiola’s men have clicked into top gear with six victories in their last six top flight outings giving them plenty of hope going into the Christmas spell.

Leeds continue to experience a tough slog in 2021/22 with a particularly tricky run of fixtures coming up.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men face City, Arsenal and Liverpool in their next three matches and he will be determined to upset the odds on at least one of those occasions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Man City v Leeds?

Man City v Leeds will take place on Tuesday 14th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Newcastle on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Man City v Leeds on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Leeds online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Leeds team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Junior Firpo; Raphinha, Shackleton, Forshaw, James; Roberts, Gelhardt

Man City v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (1/7) Draw (15/2) Leeds (16/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man City v Leeds

City have hit their stride. They look like a well-oiled machine cruising into top gear and it’s hard to see how they will lose any games they’re not comfortably expected to win.

Joao Cancelo will be missed as he serves a one-match suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards. A rusty Oleksandr Zinchenko will be an area for Raphinha to target.

However, across the rest of the pitch, this is City’s to lose. They should get the job done without trouble here. And that’s not a sentence often attributed to opponents of Leeds United.

Our prediction: Man City 2-0 Leeds (13/2 at bet365)

