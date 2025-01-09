Football TV rights are fragmented across a range of channels and platforms in 2025, but there's still plenty to enjoy live on free-to-air TV.

The Premier League may sit exclusively behind the paywalls of Sky Sports and TNT Sports, but a number of other domestic competitions will play out on BBC throughout 2024/25 and beyond.

The FA Cup is the crowning glory of BBC's live football coverage, but there's plenty more to enjoy throughout England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales this year.

Live football on BBC

All UK time. Subject to change. More games to be added.

Thursday 9th January

FA Cup 3rd Round

  • Sheffield United v Cardiff City (7:00pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Wales
  • Everton v Peterborough United (7:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Red Button

Friday 10th January

NIFL Premiership

  • Larne FC v Cliftonville FC Belfast (7:45pm) BBC iPlayer

Scottish Championship

  • Hamilton v Partick Thistle (7:45pm) BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer

Saturday 11th January

FA Cup 3rd Round

  • Manchester City v Salford City (5:45pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
  • Leeds United v Harrogate Town (5:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Red Button

Scottish League One

  • Kelty Hearts v Stenhousemuir (5:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Alba

Sunday 12th January

FA Cup 3rd Round

  • Arsenal v Manchester United (3:00pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
  • Newcastle United v Bromley (3:00pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Red Button
  • Southampton v Swansea City (4:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Two Wales

Women’s FA Cup 4th Round

  • Fulham Women v London City Lionesses (12:00pm) BBC iPlayer

Scottish Women's Premier League

  • Queens Park Women v Rangers Women (12:30pm) BBC iPlayer
  • Celtic Women v Partick Thistle Women (4:10pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Alba

Friday 17th January

Scottish Cup 4th Round

  • Brechin v Hearts (7:45pm) BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer

NIFL Premiership

  • Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon FC Lurgan (7:45pm) BBC iPlayer

Sunday 19th January

Women's Super League

  • Tottenham Hotspur Women v Leicester City Women (12:30pm) BBC iPlayer

Scottish Cup 4th Round

  • Rangers v Fraserburgh (2:15pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC One Scotland

Scottish Women's Premier League Cup Semi-Final

  • Celtic Women v Rangers Women (4:10pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Alba

Friday 24th January

Scottish Women's Premier League

  • Celtic Women v Hearts Women (7:30pm) BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer

Saturday 25th January

NIFL Premiership

  • Linfield FC Belfast v Cliftonville FC Belfast (5:30pm) BBC iPlayer

Scottish League One

  • Arbroath v Kelty Hearts (5:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Alba

Sunday 26th January

Women's Super League

  • Chelsea Women v Arsenal Women (12:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Two

Scottish Women's Premier League

  • Hibernian Women v Glasgow City (4:10pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Alba

Friday 31st January

Scottish Championship

  • Falkirk v Livingston (7:45pm) BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer

Irish Cup 6th Round

  • Glentoran FC Belfast v Linfield FC Belfast (7:45pm) BBC iPlayer

Sunday 2nd February

Women's Super League

  • Aston Villa Women v Chelsea Women (2:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Two

We will update the TV schedule when new fixtures are announced.

