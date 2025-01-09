The FA Cup is the crowning glory of BBC's live football coverage, but there's plenty more to enjoy throughout England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales this year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the key games coming up live on BBC.

All UK time. Subject to change. More games to be added.

Thursday 9th January

FA Cup 3rd Round

Sheffield United v Cardiff City (7:00pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Wales

Everton v Peterborough United (7:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Red Button

Friday 10th January

NIFL Premiership

Larne FC v Cliftonville FC Belfast (7:45pm) BBC iPlayer

Scottish Championship

Hamilton v Partick Thistle (7:45pm) BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer

Saturday 11th January

FA Cup 3rd Round

Manchester City v Salford City (5:45pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Leeds United v Harrogate Town (5:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Red Button

Scottish League One

Kelty Hearts v Stenhousemuir (5:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Alba

Sunday 12th January

FA Cup 3rd Round

Arsenal v Manchester United (3:00pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Newcastle United v Bromley (3:00pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Red Button

Southampton v Swansea City (4:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Two Wales

Women’s FA Cup 4th Round

Fulham Women v London City Lionesses (12:00pm) BBC iPlayer

Scottish Women's Premier League

Queens Park Women v Rangers Women (12:30pm) BBC iPlayer

Celtic Women v Partick Thistle Women (4:10pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Alba

Friday 17th January

Scottish Cup 4th Round

Brechin v Hearts (7:45pm) BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer

NIFL Premiership

Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon FC Lurgan (7:45pm) BBC iPlayer

Sunday 19th January

Women's Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Leicester City Women (12:30pm) BBC iPlayer

Scottish Cup 4th Round

Rangers v Fraserburgh (2:15pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC One Scotland

Scottish Women's Premier League Cup Semi-Final

Celtic Women v Rangers Women (4:10pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Alba

Friday 24th January

Scottish Women's Premier League

Celtic Women v Hearts Women (7:30pm) BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer

Saturday 25th January

NIFL Premiership

Linfield FC Belfast v Cliftonville FC Belfast (5:30pm) BBC iPlayer

Scottish League One

Arbroath v Kelty Hearts (5:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Alba

Sunday 26th January

Women's Super League

Chelsea Women v Arsenal Women (12:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Two

Scottish Women's Premier League

Hibernian Women v Glasgow City (4:10pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Alba

Friday 31st January

Scottish Championship

Falkirk v Livingston (7:45pm) BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer

Irish Cup 6th Round

Glentoran FC Belfast v Linfield FC Belfast (7:45pm) BBC iPlayer

Sunday 2nd February

Women's Super League

Aston Villa Women v Chelsea Women (2:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Two

We will update the TV schedule when new fixtures are announced.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.