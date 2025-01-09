Football on BBC: Live televised fixtures coming up
Your guide to live football coming up on the BBC this month.
Football TV rights are fragmented across a range of channels and platforms in 2025, but there's still plenty to enjoy live on free-to-air TV.
The Premier League may sit exclusively behind the paywalls of Sky Sports and TNT Sports, but a number of other domestic competitions will play out on BBC throughout 2024/25 and beyond.
The FA Cup is the crowning glory of BBC's live football coverage, but there's plenty more to enjoy throughout England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales this year.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the key games coming up live on BBC.
Live football on BBC
All UK time. Subject to change. More games to be added.
Thursday 9th January
FA Cup 3rd Round
- Sheffield United v Cardiff City (7:00pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Wales
- Everton v Peterborough United (7:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Red Button
Friday 10th January
NIFL Premiership
- Larne FC v Cliftonville FC Belfast (7:45pm) BBC iPlayer
Scottish Championship
- Hamilton v Partick Thistle (7:45pm) BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer
Saturday 11th January
FA Cup 3rd Round
- Manchester City v Salford City (5:45pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
- Leeds United v Harrogate Town (5:45pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Red Button
Scottish League One
- Kelty Hearts v Stenhousemuir (5:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Alba
Sunday 12th January
FA Cup 3rd Round
- Arsenal v Manchester United (3:00pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
- Newcastle United v Bromley (3:00pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Red Button
- Southampton v Swansea City (4:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Two Wales
Women’s FA Cup 4th Round
- Fulham Women v London City Lionesses (12:00pm) BBC iPlayer
Scottish Women's Premier League
- Queens Park Women v Rangers Women (12:30pm) BBC iPlayer
- Celtic Women v Partick Thistle Women (4:10pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Alba
Friday 17th January
Scottish Cup 4th Round
- Brechin v Hearts (7:45pm) BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer
NIFL Premiership
- Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon FC Lurgan (7:45pm) BBC iPlayer
Sunday 19th January
Women's Super League
- Tottenham Hotspur Women v Leicester City Women (12:30pm) BBC iPlayer
Scottish Cup 4th Round
- Rangers v Fraserburgh (2:15pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC One Scotland
Scottish Women's Premier League Cup Semi-Final
- Celtic Women v Rangers Women (4:10pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Alba
Friday 24th January
Scottish Women's Premier League
- Celtic Women v Hearts Women (7:30pm) BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer
Saturday 25th January
NIFL Premiership
- Linfield FC Belfast v Cliftonville FC Belfast (5:30pm) BBC iPlayer
Scottish League One
- Arbroath v Kelty Hearts (5:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Alba
Sunday 26th January
Women's Super League
- Chelsea Women v Arsenal Women (12:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Two
Scottish Women's Premier League
- Hibernian Women v Glasgow City (4:10pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Alba
Friday 31st January
Scottish Championship
- Falkirk v Livingston (7:45pm) BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer
Irish Cup 6th Round
- Glentoran FC Belfast v Linfield FC Belfast (7:45pm) BBC iPlayer
Sunday 2nd February
Women's Super League
- Aston Villa Women v Chelsea Women (2:30pm) BBC iPlayer / BBC Two
We will update the TV schedule when new fixtures are announced.
