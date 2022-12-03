The reigning champions won Group D despite a shock defeat to Tunisia in their final match, though they did field a weakened, rotated team.

France continue their World Cup title defence with a Round of 16 showdown against Poland this weekend.

Kylian Mbappé has looked razor sharp so far and will be keen to add to his goal tally as the tournament progresses.

Poland have been lukewarm in the tournament so far, but did just enough in Group C to claw their way into the Round of 16.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for France v Poland in the World Cup 2022 Round of 16.

When is France v Poland?

France v Poland will kick off at 3pm on Sunday 4th December 2022.

France v Poland team news

France predicted line-up: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Poland predicted line-up: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Zieliński, Bielik, Krychowiak, Frankowski; Swiderski, Lewandowski



France v Poland prediction

France took a risk with their team selection against Tunisia, the effects of which we're yet to fully comprehend. Momentum can be crucial in World Cup tournaments and the mood following two comprehensive victories will have been flattened by their second team's defeat to Tunisia.

Saying that, we still fully expect Kylian Mbappé – a rested version of the PSG superstar at that – to be firing on all cylinders and could put Poland to the sword.

Poland still haven't really worked out how to get Robert Lewandowski firing in the biggest tournament finals matches. He could throw a spanner in the works, but France remain favourites.

Our prediction: France 2-1 Poland (10/1 at bet365)

France v Poland odds

bet365 odds: France (2/7) Draw (4/1) Poland (12/1)*

