What channel is Finland v Belgium Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Belgium are on track to go deep into the tournament after proving they certainly aren’t shy in front of goal ahead of their clash with Finland.

Roberto Martinez’s men began their campaign with a convincing 3-0 win over Russia as Romelu Lukaku, who is hotly-tipped to win the Golden Boot, bagged twice.

They followed-up their opening triumph with a comeback victory against Denmark and will hope to make it three wins from three in their final group outing.

Finland are still in with a chance of reaching the knockout stages too, but will need to better Russia’s result in order to progress via the top two route.

There are plenty of Euro 2020 fixtures still to come, with the knockout stages now looming and the last 16 taking shape.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Finland v Belgium on TV and online.

When is Finland v Belgium on TV?

Finland v Belgium will take place on Monday 21st June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Finland v Belgium will kick off at 8pm.

The final round of group stage games will kick off simultaneously within group in either the 5pm or 8pm UK time slots.

What TV channel is Finland v Belgium on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Finland v Belgium online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Finland v Belgium team news

Finland: Markku Kanerva is set to stick with his trusted 5-3-2 formation but could rotate in midfield.

He made only one change from the side who beat Denmark, replacing Rasmus Schuller for Tim Sparv.

Belgium: Leicester’s Timothy Castagne is out after fracturing his eye socket in a collision with a player against Russia.

Both Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel could be in line for their first starts of the tournament having recovered from injury.

Finland v Belgium odds

Our prediction: Finland v Belgium

Finland’s goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky will be in for a busy evening with the likes of Romelu Lukaku hungry to add to his goals tally.

Finland were unlucky against Russia last time out, and striker Teemu Pukki will need to take any chance he gets in a game where Belgium will dominate possession.

Should Belgium bag an early goal it could be a case of damage limitation for the Finns.

Our prediction: Finland 0-3 Belgium (15/2 at bet365)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

