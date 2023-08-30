Three English clubs are set to take part – West Ham are chasing more silverware after their Europa Conference League triumph in 2022/23, Liverpool return after six seasons in the Champions League, and Brighton are set to play in Europe for the first time ever.

Alongside them in pursuit of a place in the final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin next May are some familiar faces, such as Roma, Marseille and Villarreal, as well as a few clubs UK fans might not be familiar with, including Servette and TSC.

Joining the 16 sides already confirmed in the draw are the six losers of Wednesday's Champions League playoffs and the 10 winners of Thursday's Europa League playoffs.

With a host of former European stars no doubt roped into proceedings, Friday's draw should offer plenty of entertainment and will, of course, lock in the group stage line-up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for the Europa League draw.

When is the Europa League draw?

The Europa League draw will be held on Friday 1st September 2023.

The process will take place the day after the 32-team roster is confirmed, with the deciding legs of the six Champions League playoffs on Wednesday evening and the final legs of the 10 Europa League playoffs on Thursday.

What time is the Europa League draw?

The Europa League draw will begin at 12pm UK time and takes place at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.

How to watch the Europa League draw

You can tune in to watch the draw live on UEFA.com, as well as their official YouTube channel.

The draw will also be broadcast live on TNT Sports for subscribers.

How to watch Europa League on TV

Europa League matches are shown exclusively live on TNT Sports throughout the season.

How to watch Europa League live stream

