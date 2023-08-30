The British transfer record was broken twice, first by Declan Rice's move to Arsenal from West Ham and then Moisés Caicedo leaving Brighton to join Chelsea.

There were other huge moves, including Mason Mount and Kai Havertz leaving Chelsea for Manchester United and Arsenal respectively, with United also spending £72m on young forward Rasmus Højlund.

Harry Kane finally left Tottenham, with the England hitman heading to Bayern Munich, while his Three Lions team-mate Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund.

There are still a few key transfers that could go through.

Tottenham could spend some of their Kane money on Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson, with a £40m deal being eyed.

United are also in the hunt for midfield reinforcements, with Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina a top target for Erik ten Hag, who wants an enforcer in the middle of the park.

City are still in for Wolves's Matheus Nunes and a second bid could arrive, while there's still speculation surrounding Mohamed Salah, who is being eyed for a move to Saudi Arabia.

Check out everything you need to know about the closing of the 2023 summer transfer window.

When is transfer deadline day?

We all know how deadline day has become a huge fixture in the football calendar.

Fans can enjoy all the final deals of the summer going through on Friday 1st September 2023.

What time does the transfer window shut?

The summer transfer window in England will close at 11pm on Friday night.

When does the transfer window close in Scotland?

The Scottish transfer window also closes on Friday 1st September 2023.

However, it's open for an hour longer than the English window. Therefore, it closes at midnight instead of 11pm.

It's open slightly longer in the hope of allowing more transfers to get over the line.

Transfer deadline day live on Sky Sports

You can watch transfer deadline day live on Sky Sports News.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the action via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

