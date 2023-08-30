Four English teams will be in the mix – 2022/23 champions Manchester City will be looking to go back-to-back, Arsenal and Manchester United are back at Europe's top table after playing in the Europa League last season, and Newcastle are playing in the tournament for the first time in two decades.

Joining them are the usual roster of European big names, such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG, as well as a host of other clubs – some recognisable and others a bit more obscure.

Teams will be seeded into four pots ahead of the draw, with holders Man City and Europa League champions Sevilla joining six domestic champions in Pot 1, Arsenal and Man Utd among inspiring company in Pot 2, while Newcastle and Celtic must wait for the six qualifiers to be confirmed before they're assigned to their pots.

A kind draw can be a huge boost to a club's chances of going deep, so there will be plenty of fans nervously tuning in to find out who they've got.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for the Champions League draw.

When is the Champions League draw?

The Champions League draw will be held on Thursday 31st August 2023.

The process will take place the day after the 32-team roster is confirmed, with the deciding legs of the six play-offs on Wednesday evening.

What time is the Champions League draw?

The Champions League draw will begin at 5pm UK time and takes place at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.

How to watch the Champions League draw

You can tune in to watch the draw live on UEFA.com as well as their official YouTube channel.

The draw will also be broadcast live on TNT Sports for subscribers.

How to watch Champions League on TV

Champions League matches are shown exclusively live on TNT Sports throughout the season.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month.

You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels, via a NOW pass.

How to watch Champions League live stream

You can watch the matches with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

