Euro 2020 kits: Every home and away shirt – in pictures

We may have had to wait an extra year but that wait is about to be over and Euro 2020 (not called Euro 2021, despite taking place this year) will be going ahead and all those important details we have needed are all out there.

Advertisement

We know the Euro 2020 fixtures, we know who Gareth Southgate has chosen to represent England in the tournament, and we know what kit each team will be wearing throughout the month of June and into early July.

If you are a lover of football kits, we have broken them all down for you below, home and away, so you can see what each country will look like when they take to the pitch with an eye on winning.

Austria’s Euro 2020 kit

We are definitely getting Arsenal vibes from the Austria home shirt which is simple with its red and white theme. The away kit is quite different, all black with light shading and the word Austria written across the chest – in Austrian, of course.

Belgium Euro 2020 kit

Belgium’s home shirt is a lovely one with the black effect really matching up well with the deep red and the yellow touches on the collar, sleeve and badge. We quite like the away kit too – even if it does look stained, which we assume is only how it looks in the photo.

Croatia Euro 2020 kit

Croatia’s home shirt is known for being a bit of a shock to the eyes with its red and white block style and that is no different this time around – we still love it though and it has become a bit of a trademark for Croatia. The away kit uses a similar theme but with smaller checks and black and grey colouring.

Czech Republic Euro 2020 kit

It’s a simple, yet effective, design for both shirts that the Czech Republic players will be wearing when the tournament kicks off. The home kit has a great pattern but we may just prefer the away kit out of the two. They are both impressive though.

Denmark Euro 2020 kit

There is a real retro feel to the Denmark kit that we can’t get enough of – which is no surprise given that is made by kit-making maestros, Hummel. The chevrons remain intact and the simple design on both makes them shirts worth owning.

England Euro 2020 kit

We don’t know how we feel about the blue on the away kit but it’s still a great shirt that looks even better if you have been lucky enough to get your hands on one. As for the home one, we adore it. It’s simple, it looks brilliant and it’s quintessentially an England kit.

Finland Euro 2020 kit

The football kit community have a lot of views on the kits for 2021 but many of them, including Football Kit Geek on Twitter, have pointed towards Finland being the best of the bunch – and we can see why. Both shirts are glorious to look at, so much so that we can’t pick a favourite out of the two!

France Euro 2020 kit

This French home look is far from the first time they have gone with that sort of striped style for their shirts. We are not quite as keen on the away one from the front, but it comes to life more when you get a view from the side.

Germany Euro 2020 kit

Another stripe-happy home shirt for Germany here but, again, it is one we really like and the German flag colours on the sleeves are a nice touch. Adidas has also impressed with the away kit, which may be one of our favourites in the whole competition.

Hungary Euro 2020 kit

Hungary have gone with a simple away shirt, with black on white giving it great depth. The home shirt feels like one of the more generic shirts in the contest this year and has not exactly grabbed us.

Italy Euro 2020 kit

Another win for Italy in the football shirt stakes, with both their home and away kits being things of beauty. The away one has nice little touches like the Italian colours, while the home one is simply stunning with the patterns on the blue being a work of art.

Netherlands Euro 2020 kit

More fantastic patterns on a kit here with the Netherlands and their gorgeous orange shirt, and as much as we love that one, we are huge fans of the away kit too, with the orange being used subtly enough to really complement the black.

North Macedonia Euro 2020 kit

They may not be favourites to win the competition but North Macedonia have made a case for having the most interesting kit. The sunbeam style that is used on both the home and away kit is really different, yet completely works to make this a fantastic kit.

Poland Euro 2020 kit

The placement of the badge is a bit off-putting but that aside, these are still really nice looking shirts for both the home and away designs and they are yet again an example that the simplest designs are sometimes the best.

Portugal Euro 2020 kit

The red with hints of black design is very much a Portugal-style shirt and another that we love. We remain less sure about the away shirt though. We quite like the stripe design, but the clash of colours is a little too jarring for our tastes.

Russia Euro 2020 kit

More delightful patterns here for the Russia home kit and it has the added boost of the Russian colours being sported on the sleeves. The stripes on the away shirt work well and we are huge fans of the red around the collar and shoulders.

Scotland Euro 2020 kit

Another kit where we actually prefer the away shirt is Scotland. Just look at it – it’s wonderful. But that is no knock on the home shirt either, which is another hit; the dark blue with the stripes is a really effective look.

Slovakia Euro 2020 kit

Nike has delivered another stunner with the Slovakia home kit. The interesting design is based on the mountainous areas the country is known for – a nice touch. The white away shirt is much simpler and the added blue zig-zag effect down the side is a great addition.

Spain Euro 2020 kit

In their traditional red is Spain and the home shirt is an interesting one with its square, block-like patterns really giving it a different vibe to many of the others in the contest. We like the white away one too, mainly because the small red additions give it some life.

Sweden Euro 2020 kit

The Swedish home kit is unmistakable as Sweden and the bright, vibrant yellow is exactly the sort of shirt that we’d want from them. The yellow is incorporated in a subtle way on the away shirt too and this is another kit we are big fans of.

Switzerland Euro 2020 kit

Puma was tasked with creating a great kit for Switzerland and they have pulled it off with another set of designs that are uncomplicated and stylish. We love the lines of the red home shirt that give it extra definition, and the white away kit is bolstered by dashes of red that make it pop.

Turkey Euro 2020 kit

We like the matching styles for both kits here, with the home and away shirts being identical with the only difference being the colour. And that design is beautifully uncomplicated too – a win for Turkey here.

Ukraine Euro 2020 kit

Two brightly coloured sets of kits on the bounce now, starting with Ukraine! The home kit is pretty much what everyone expected it to be: simple and a bright yellow. Both shirts have a pattern on them but it is far more noticeable on the blue.

Wales Euro 2020 kit

It’s a bright and colourful vibe here for Wales and the designers must have had summer on their minds when they crafted these. If we had to choose a favourite we would probably go with their away kit, but we love both almost equally.

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.