What time is Czech Republic v England Euro 2020 match on TV? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

That was not supposed to happen. England remain well on course to advance from Group D but a goalless draw with Scotland was not part of the pre-tournament script ahead of their final group clash with Czech Republic.

Advertisement

The Three Lions recorded a 1-0 win over Croatia in their opener before the drab draw with their northern neighbours. England must beat Czech Republic to win the group.

Anything less will result in finishing second – and that would arguably provide a more favourable draw in the knockout rounds.

Gareth Southgate is now under pressure to find an attacking formula that suits the talent at his disposal with question marks over Harry Kane’s form, Raheem Sterling’s performance on Friday night and Southgate’s tactical decisions and substitutions on the night.

Czech Republic also secured maximum points in their first match – a 2-0 victory against Scotland, before drawing 1-1 with Croatia.

Patrik Schick already has goal of the tournament wrapped up as he caught Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall off his line as his effort from the halfway line sailed over the shot-stopper.

There are plenty of Euro 2020 fixtures still to come, with the knockout stages now looming and the last-16 taking shape.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Czech Republic v England on TV and online.

Follow us on Twitter: @RadioTimesSport

When is Czech Republic v England on TV?

Czech Republic v England will take place on Tuesday 22nd June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Czech Republic v England will kick off at 8pm.

The final round of group stage games will kick off simultaneously within group in either the 5pm or 8pm UK time slots.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Czech Republic v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 7pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Czech Republic v England online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Czech Republic v England team news

Czech Republic: Injured goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka has been replaced in the squad by Augsburg’s Tomas Koubek.

Schick’s brace against Scotland took him to eight goals in his last nine starts for the Czech Republic but highly-rated teenager Adam Hlozek will be pushing for some minutes to show what he can offer.

England: Southgate will once again have to make a decision on whether Harry Maguire or Tyrone Mings starts at the back.

Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford could also come into the starting XI if the manager wants to rotate his squad.

Czech Republic v England odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Czech Republic (6/1) Draw (11/5) England (4/6)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Czech Republic v England

Southgate will not play any games in terms of finishing second in the group to potentially book a kinder Round of 16 draw.

He will be determined to win this one, despite that putting England on a collision course to face France, Portugal or Germany in the first knockout clash.

The likes of Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford will be hoping to push for a start, but it remains to be seen whether Southgate is willing to loosen the shackles on his side.

England’s centre-backs (and Jordan Pickford!) will need to be on their toes with Schick turning out to be the star of the tournament so far.

If the attacking line-up clicks, this should be a relatively comfortable victory despite clear issues against Scotland, but the Czechs are not to be taken lightly going into this one.

Our prediction: Czech Republic 0-2 England (7/1 at bet365)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.