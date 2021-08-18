What channel is Crystal Palace v Brentford Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brentford were the team of the Premier League 2021/22 opening weekend as they toppled Arsenal on the first night of the campaign.

The Bees looked fluid and feisty across the pitch, proving they will cause plenty of issues for teams up and down the league this term.

Thomas Frank will be keen to keep his squad’s feet on the ground but the refreshing boss has made a strong impression in his first taste of Premier League football.

Unfortunately it wasn’t quite so smooth sailing for Patrick Vieira during his own Premier League managerial debut after taking the reins at Crystal Palace.

The Eagles’ have opted for a fresh approach after parting ways with Roy Hodgson at the end of the former England manager’s contract this summer but a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea failed to inspire any early confidence that the gamble is likely to pay off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Brentford on TV?

Crystal Palace v Brentford will take place on Saturday 21st August 2021.

Check out our Premier League TV schedule and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Brentford will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Chelsea at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Brentford online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Crystal Palace v Brentford team news

Crystal Palace predicted XI: TBC

Brentford predicted XI: TBC

Crystal Palace v Brentford odds

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Brentford

Brentford won’t go all-out for victory in every game and, following their early win over Arsenal, they simply don’t need to.

They’re still feeling their way into the Premier League and will be keen to test themselves against a very different challenge such as the one Palace present.

Palace are a side in transition but you can still expect a ‘safety first’ approach in the early stages of Vieira’s rein as he seeks to balance installing his philosophy with pragmatic results that will buy him time to successfully achieve that goal.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford (11/2 at bet365)

