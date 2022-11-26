Belgium already have three points after Wednesday's victory over Canada and the pressure is on the other sides with two spots in the knockout stages up for grabs.

Croatia and Canada head into their Group F showdown on Sunday with both sides needing a win.

Croatia struggled to get going in their 0-0 draw against Morocco earlier this week, with Hakim Ziyech and co proving tough to break down.

Canada head into Sunday's clash on the back of their 1-0 defeat against Belgium, however they can rightly feel hard done by.

Alphonso Davies missed a penalty and Belgium rode their luck before Michy Batshuayi's goal. Canada will be full of confidence despite the loss.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Croatia v Canada on TV and online.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is Croatia v Canada?

Croatia v Canada will kick off at 4pm on Sunday 27th November 2022.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

Croatia v Canada team news

Croatia predicted line-up: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.

Canada predicted line-up: Borjan; Johnston, Vitória, Miller; Laryea, Hutchinson, Eustáquio, Davies; Buchanan, Hoilett, David.

Croatia v Canada prediction

Croatia failed to impress against Morocco on Wednesday, and the 2018 World Cup finalists will be determined to bounce back after the disappointing 0-0 draw.

While Croatia have the tournament experience, Canada really impressed despite losing against Belgium. Croatia come in as the favourites but John Herdman's side will fancy their chances of causing an upset.

Our prediction: Croatia 1-1 Canada (6/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Croatia v Canada odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Croatia (11/10) Draw (9/4) Canada (5/2)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.