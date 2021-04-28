What channel is Chelsea v Fulham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Fulham are in desperate need of a win when they rock up at west London rivals Chelsea on Saturday, seeking to inspire a late fightback against relegation.

Advertisement

The Cottagers have just five Premier League fixtures to save their season but come into the weekend seven points adrift of 17th-place Brighton.

Fulham haven’t beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their last 18 visits – a run that stretches back to a 2-0 victory over the Blues in Division Two in October 1979.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are far from secure in their battle to nail a top-four spot for this season and will hope a win here can edge them further away from fifth-place West Ham.

The Blues come into this fixture knowing their Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid hangs in the balance, with the reverse leg taking place on Wednesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Fulham on TV and online.

Follow us on Twitter: @RadioTimesSport

When is Chelsea v Fulham on TV?

Chelsea v Fulham will take place on Saturday 1st May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Fulham will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Chelsea v Fulham team news

Chelsea: Mateo Kovacic missed the 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in midweek due to a thigh issue and will probably not be risked here.

Apart from that, boss Thomas Tuchel has a fully fit squad to choose from. He may decide to tinker with his forward line and bring Olivier Giroud into the XI, while Tammy Abraham may also start.

Fulham: Scott Parker will hope to have Kenny Tete back from a positive Covid-19 test by Saturday, but Terence Kongolo, Marek Rodak and Tom Cairney are out.

Parker may opt to start with the same XI that earned a point at Arsenal last time out.

Chelsea v Fulham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (4/9) Draw (10/3) Fulham (13/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Fulham

Chelsea certainly have one eye on the Champions League semi-final next week, but Tuchel will not want to them to drop momentum here, so expect a strong XI to take to the Stamford Bridge field come Saturday.

Fulham gave it everything against Arsenal last time out and deserved more than their 1-1 draw. They will have to play equally compact against Chelsea, ride their luck and hope the Blues have an off day.

Parker needs three points here but he almost certainly won’t get them. Chelsea are on cruise control and are all set to maintain their strong form.

Our prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Fulham (14/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.