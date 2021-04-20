What channel is Chelsea v Brighton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

This hasn’t been an ordinary week for football, but Premier League fixtures must still be played, with Chelsea coming off the naughty step to face Brighton this evening.

The Blues are part of the group of Super League teams threatening to break away from UEFA competitions, much to the fury of fans, neutrals and teams across the globe.

But attention will return to the pitch tonight as Thomas Tuchel seeks to refocus his men on the task at hand – finishing in the top four – regardless of the narrative surging across the football world.

Chelsea sit one point shy of West Ham having played one game less. A victory here would see Tuchel’s men rise to third.

Brighton, one of the clubs who have emerged to condemn the proposed Super League, are scrapping for their lives among the lower reaches of the division.

They sit in 16th place, six points clear of Fulham in the relegation zone. They boast a cushion, but one that could be easily eroded if their form dips and the Cottagers can sneak a couple of victories.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Brighton on TV?

Chelsea v Brighton will take place on Tuesday 20th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Brighton will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place during the week including Aston Villa v Man City on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7:30pm and Main Event from 8pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Brighton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Chelsea v Brighton team news

Chelsea: Mateo Kovacic and Thiago Silva are the only two definite absentees for this one. Kovacic remains injured, while Silva’s fitness is constantly managed and he will be rested this evening.

Andreas Christensen should feature in the squad after recovering from injury, though Kurt Zouma is set to start in a slightly rotated XI which could feature Kai Havertz and Marcos Alonso.

Brighton: Solly March and Tariq Lamptey remain sidelined for the Seagulls and will remain out for the rest of the season.

Percy Tau has finished a period of self-isolation but won’t be match fit to play. Aaron Connolly is back from injury but, like Tau, he may not be sharp enough to start this one.

Chelsea v Brighton odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Brighton

The nation has turned on the so-called Premier League big six, each team to face them will become Champions of The People for one night only, but don’t expect Brighton to cause Chelsea too many issues this evening.

The Seagulls have struggled to be clinical all season and, while a couple of wins recently have raised spirits and lifted them away from imminent peril, they are still a team with issues to address.

If Tuchel can galvanise his Chelsea squad in the wake of the Super League chat, they should find a way through Brighton and record a fairly comfortable victory.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Brighton (13/2 at bet365)

