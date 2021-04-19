The Super League teams – full list of 12 breakaway clubs confirmed

The Super League is happening, it’s coming, and it appears there’s no stopping it after 12 clubs formally announced their intentions to feature in the new breakaway league.

Fans have vented their fury at the 12 who are set to form a brand new division made up from some of the best football teams in the world without the threat of relegation.

These 12 teams, currently all based in Europe, would remain permanent fixtures in The Super League and would be joined by three as yet unannounced teams as well as five ‘qualifiers’.

The details of how it would all work are yet to be formalised, and simply may not come to pass if FIFA and UEFA go to war with the rebelling clubs and win.

For now, RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the teams currently signed up to be involved in The Super League, the highly-controversial proposed division that will re-shape football as we know it.

AC Milan

Serie A has lost its sheen over the past decade. The decline of the two great Milanese clubs – AC and Inter – has seen the league title and total dominance of the nation’s footballing landscape fall into Juventus’ hands.

However, AC Milan are back on the up. They engaged in a close title race with Inter for much of 2020/21 but have fallen away from their rivals. Still, it has been an encouraging resurgence from AC after spending much of the last 10 years away from the spotlight.

Arsenal

There’s barely a Millennial football fan around who won’t turn glassy-eyed thinking about Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Robert Pires dancing to the silky tones of Arsene Wenger’s footballing philosophy.

The Invincibles of 2003/04 remain the only team in the Premier League era to go undefeated across an entire league campaign, but those days are behind Arsenal – far behind.

They have spent big money in the last couple of years but have failed to escape the mid-table quagmire in 2020/21 under Mikel Arteta’s stewardship.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico’s rise to prominence has almost entirely happened in the last few years under the intense gaze of manager Diego Simeone.

The Spanish side have won just one La Liga title since 1996, regularly playing third fiddle to the dominant Barcelona and Real Madrid.

They have boasted an elite array of world class strikers over the past couple of decades, including Sergio Aguero, Fernando Torres, Antoine Griezmann and more, but haven’t enjoyed the glittering success of their cross-city rivals.

Barcelona

‘More than just a club’ is their slogan. Barcelona have always prided themselves on their Catalan roots and famed La Masia academy, responsible for generating some of the finest footballers in the history of the game.

Lionel Messi rose through the ranks of the Barcelona youth system to become arguably the greatest of the best football players in the world, not just now, but of all time.

Barca – under the guidance of former boss Pep Guardiola – revolutionised the game with slick passing football and a tiki-taka style that has been imitated countless times by other sides but never perfected in the same glorious way.

Chelsea

The west London club had only won one English top division title (in 1955) before Roman Abramovich’s arrival in 2003.

Since then, Chelsea have been a sporadically successful force in the English game, winning five Premier League trophies in 18 years and burning through a pile of world-renowned managers to get there.

Club legend Frank Lampard was the latest to bite the bullet, with Thomas Tuchel tasked with restoring Chelsea to the top after an understated couple of seasons.

Inter Milan

See ‘AC Milan’. A fallen giant of Serie A is on the rise again. Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is at the helm and overseeing an impressive revival.

Inter are primed to win their first Serie A title since 2010 when they also won the Champions League and Coppa Italia to secure an impressive treble.

They are gradually returning to the fore of Italian football, and not a moment too soon for fans growing up in the 90s watching their all-star line-up wreak havoc on the league.

Juventus

Nine straight years of lifting the Serie A trophy is about to come to an abrupt end, with Juventus remarkably sitting outside the top three in Italy.

Andrea Pirlo’s first job in management isn’t going how he would have hoped, with an ageing Cristiano Ronaldo coming under scrutiny to perform and drag his team upwards.

There’s an interesting transition of power going on in Italy this season, but will we see how it unfolds before The Super League begins?

Liverpool

Champions of Europe in 2019. Champions of the world in 2019. Champions of England in 2020.

Jurgen Klopp has finally brought trophies back to the corridors of Anfield after long spells without elite success, including the club’s first top division trophy during the Premier League era.

Despite the success of the last few years, several key injuries have left Liverpool’s current season in tatters. They are scrambling to qualify for the Champions League and have failed miserably in their bid to defend their title. A big 2021/22 season awaits should they remain in the Premier League competition.

Manchester City

The best team in England right now, unquestionably. Guardiola has brought his Barcelona innovations to Manchester and fine-tuned his formula at the Etihad to create a true footballing behemoth.

They will be crowned champions of the Premier League in May, should they stick around the collect the honour, and boast some of the finest players on the planet.

Sergio Aguero’s time with the club is coming to an end but he will surely be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever play for the club and to ever play in the UK.

Manchester United

United have endured a forgettable period since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, with numerous false dawns and underwhelming marquee signings littering their path.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken a lot of heat from supporters, pundits and the media during his tenure, but he is making steady progress with a young squad that has plenty of room to grow.

United may be destined for second in the Premier League this term, but 2021/22 could be a fascinating one if they invest in some of the high profile transfer targets they have been linked with.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have experienced a turbulent few years to say the least. Since losing Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018, they have lurched from drama to drama.

Zinedine Zidane won three consecutive Champions League trophies with the club before departing in messy fashion after their 2018 success, only to return a year later and experience a whirlwind of ups and downs.

Their form has improved during the 2020/21 campaign to the point where they now have a shot at catching noisy neighbours Atletico in the title race, with Barcelona also in the hunt.

Tottenham

Tottenham have sacked Jose Mourinho after failing to inspire during his first full season at the club after failing to get the most from his talented squad.

Spurs are at a crossroads with some huge decisions on the horizon with regards to the future of Harry Kane. The England striker will be determined to win trophies, but given Spurs’ trajectory, it’s hard to see them carving out a sustainable path to multiple pieces of silverware in the coming years.

Their last trophy came after winning the 2008 League Cup final, while their last English top division title came in 1961.

