What live football is on TV tonight?

A week of Premier League fixtures on BT Sport concludes tonight with a huge clash between Tottenham and Liverpool.

The Reds are without a win in five games and in need of three points to give their flagging hopes of retaining the title a shoot in the arm.

Jurgen Klopp’s outfit claimed a 2-1 victory in last month’s reverse fixture at Anfield but Spurs are on the up after reaching the Carabao Cup final and claiming seven points from their last three league games.

A win for Tottenham would see Jose Mourinho’s men leapfrog Liverpool and West Ham into fourth place while boosting their own title ambitions.

Thursday 28th January

Selected key matches on TV.

Premier League

Tottenham v Liverpool (8pm) BT Sport

Friday 29th January

Championship

Reading v Bournemouth (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 30th January

Premier League

Everton v Newcastle (12:30pm) BT Sport

Crystal Palace v Wolves (3pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Man City v Sheffield United (3pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

West Brom v Fulham (3pm) BBC – FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Man Utd (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Southampton v Aston Villa (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Championship

Norwich v Middlesbrough (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Huddersfield v Stoke (3pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Copa Libertadores final

Palmeiras v Santos (8pm) BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

Sunday 31st January

Premier League

Chelsea v Burnley (12pm) BT Sport

Leicester v Leeds (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

West Ham v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Brighton v Tottenham (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Monday 1st February

Championship

Watford v QPR (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Tuesday 2nd February

Premier League

Sheffield United v West Brom (6pm) BT Sport

Wolves v Arsenal (6pm) BT Sport

Newcastle v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) BT Sport

Man Utd v Southampton (8:15pm) BT Sport

Scottish Premiership

Kilmarnock v Celtic (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

