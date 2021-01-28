What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
A week of Premier League fixtures on BT Sport concludes tonight with a huge clash between Tottenham and Liverpool.
The Reds are without a win in five games and in need of three points to give their flagging hopes of retaining the title a shoot in the arm.
Jurgen Klopp’s outfit claimed a 2-1 victory in last month’s reverse fixture at Anfield but Spurs are on the up after reaching the Carabao Cup final and claiming seven points from their last three league games.
A win for Tottenham would see Jose Mourinho’s men leapfrog Liverpool and West Ham into fourth place while boosting their own title ambitions.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts occasional games throughout the season.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today and for the rest of the week.
Thursday 28th January
Selected key matches on TV.
Premier League
Tottenham v Liverpool (8pm) BT Sport
Friday 29th January
Championship
Reading v Bournemouth (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 30th January
Premier League
Everton v Newcastle (12:30pm) BT Sport
Crystal Palace v Wolves (3pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Man City v Sheffield United (3pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
West Brom v Fulham (3pm) BBC – FREE TO AIR
Arsenal v Man Utd (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Southampton v Aston Villa (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Championship
Norwich v Middlesbrough (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Huddersfield v Stoke (3pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Copa Libertadores final
Palmeiras v Santos (8pm) BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website
Sunday 31st January
Premier League
Chelsea v Burnley (12pm) BT Sport
Leicester v Leeds (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
West Ham v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Brighton v Tottenham (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Monday 1st February
Championship
Watford v QPR (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Tuesday 2nd February
Premier League
Sheffield United v West Brom (6pm) BT Sport
Wolves v Arsenal (6pm) BT Sport
Newcastle v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) BT Sport
Man Utd v Southampton (8:15pm) BT Sport
Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock v Celtic (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
