What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
A week of Premier League fixtures on BT Sport continues tonight with another five games to savour including Manchester United’s return to action.
The Red Devils can retake pole position in the title race with a win over Sheffield United, but noisy neighbours Manchester City won’t be going away any time soon following another resounding win last night.
Elsewhere, Thomas Tuchel takes charge of Chelsea for the first time since Frank Lampard’s dismissal as Blues boss. The German coach faces Wolves in his opening clash.
Everton and Leicester go head-to-head in a battle between two sides with Europe on the brain while Brighton and Fulham face each other at the other of the table.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts occasional games throughout the season.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today and for the rest of the week.
Wednesday 27th January
Selected key matches on TV.
Premier League
Burnley v Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport
Chelsea v Wolves (6pm) BT Sport
Crystal Palace v West Ham (7:30pm) BT Sport
Everton v Leicester (8:15pm) BT Sport
Man Utd v Sheffield Utd (8:15pm) BT Sport
Scottish Premiership
Hibernian v Rangers (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Thursday 28th January
Premier League
Tottenham v Liverpool (8pm) BT Sport
Friday 29th January
Championship
Reading v Bournemouth (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 30th January
Premier League
Everton v Newcastle (12:30pm) BT Sport
Crystal Palace v Wolves (3pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Man City v Sheffield United (3pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
West Brom v Fulham (3pm) BBC – FREE TO AIR
Arsenal v Man Utd (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Southampton v Aston Villa (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Championship
Norwich v Middlesbrough (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Huddersfield v Stoke (3pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Copa Libertadores final
Palmeiras v Santos (8pm) BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website
Sunday 31st January
Premier League
Chelsea v Burnley (12pm) BT Sport
Leicester v Leeds (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
West Ham v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Brighton v Tottenham (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Monday 1st February
Championship
Watford v QPR (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Tuesday 2nd February
Premier League
Sheffield United v West Brom (6pm) BT Sport
Wolves v Arsenal (6pm) BT Sport
Newcastle v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) BT Sport
Man Utd v Southampton (8:15pm) BT Sport
Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock v Celtic (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
