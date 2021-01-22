What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
Attention will turn away from the league this weekend as FA Cup fixtures take centre stage, with plenty of tasty ties coming up.
Manchester United and Liverpool’s second showdown in a week will grab the headlines, but there’s a range of terrific mismatches and potential fourth round classics to soak up.
Chorley host Wolves and Cheltenham take on Manchester City in two of the biggest encounters of the weekend from a neutral’s perspective.
There’s also a sprinkling of Premier League and Championship action to be shown over the weekend including Aston Villa’s rescheduled game against Newcastle.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts occasional games throughout the season.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today and for the rest of the week.
Friday 22nd January
Selected key matches on TV.
FA Cup
Chorley v Wolves (7:45pm) BT Sport 1
Championship
Stoke v Watford (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 23rd January
FA Cup
Southampton v Arsenal (12:15pm) BT Sport 1
Cheltenham v Man City (5:30pm) BBC One
Check out the full list of FA Cup fixtures on Saturday
Premier League
Aston Villa v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 24th January
FA Cup
Chelsea v Luton (12pm) BBC One
Man Utd v Liverpool (5pm) BBC One
Check out the full list of FA Cup fixtures on Sunday
Championship
Middlesbrough v Blackburn (3pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Monday 25th January
FA Cup
Wycombe v Tottenham (7:45pm) BT Sport 1
Tuesday 26th January
Premier League
Brighton v Fulham (6pm) BT Sport
Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport
Southampton v Arsenal (8:15pm) BT Sport
West Brom v Man City (8:15pm) BT Sport
League One
Ipswich v Sunderland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Wednesday 27th January
Premier League
Burnley v Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport
Chelsea v Wolves (6pm) BT Sport
Crystal Palace v West Ham (7:30pm) BT Sport
Everton v Leicester (8:15pm) BT Sport
Man Utd v Sheffield United (8:15pm) BT Sport
Scottish Premiership
Hibernian v Rangers (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Thursday 28th January
Premier League
Tottenham v Liverpool (8pm) BT Sport
