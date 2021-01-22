What live football is on TV tonight?

Attention will turn away from the league this weekend as FA Cup fixtures take centre stage, with plenty of tasty ties coming up.

Manchester United and Liverpool’s second showdown in a week will grab the headlines, but there’s a range of terrific mismatches and potential fourth round classics to soak up.

Chorley host Wolves and Cheltenham take on Manchester City in two of the biggest encounters of the weekend from a neutral’s perspective.

There’s also a sprinkling of Premier League and Championship action to be shown over the weekend including Aston Villa’s rescheduled game against Newcastle.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts occasional games throughout the season.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today and for the rest of the week.

Friday 22nd January

Selected key matches on TV.

FA Cup

Chorley v Wolves (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

Championship

Stoke v Watford (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 23rd January

FA Cup

Southampton v Arsenal (12:15pm) BT Sport 1

Cheltenham v Man City (5:30pm) BBC One

Check out the full list of FA Cup fixtures on Saturday

Premier League

Aston Villa v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 24th January

FA Cup

Chelsea v Luton (12pm) BBC One

Man Utd v Liverpool (5pm) BBC One

Check out the full list of FA Cup fixtures on Sunday

Championship

Middlesbrough v Blackburn (3pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Monday 25th January

FA Cup

Wycombe v Tottenham (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

Tuesday 26th January

Premier League

Brighton v Fulham (6pm) BT Sport

Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport

Southampton v Arsenal (8:15pm) BT Sport

West Brom v Man City (8:15pm) BT Sport

League One

Ipswich v Sunderland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Wednesday 27th January

Premier League

Burnley v Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport

Chelsea v Wolves (6pm) BT Sport

Crystal Palace v West Ham (7:30pm) BT Sport

Everton v Leicester (8:15pm) BT Sport

Man Utd v Sheffield United (8:15pm) BT Sport

Scottish Premiership

Hibernian v Rangers (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Thursday 28th January

Premier League

Tottenham v Liverpool (8pm) BT Sport

