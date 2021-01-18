What live football is on TV tonight?

There’s no respite from Premier League fixtures with a host of matches to be played over the next four evenings and more midweek rounds coming up to savour.

First up, fans can enjoy Arsenal v Newcastle live on Monday Night Football as Mikel Arteta continues his attempt to salvage the Gunners’ season at the Emirates.

The north London side endured a woeful start to the campaign but have slowly shored up their defence and are currently enjoying a run of four top flight games without a defeat.

Newcastle would love to boast a similar record, though they are winless in eight with Steve Bruce under mounting pressure to deliver results or face his hometown team being dragged into a relegation dogfight.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts occasional games throughout the season.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today and for the rest of the week.

Monday 18th January

Selected key matches on TV.

Premier League

Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Tuesday 19th January

Premier League

West Ham v West Brom (6pm) BT Sport

Leicester v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Championship

Derby v Bournemouth (6pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Reading v Coventry (6pm) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV

FA Cup

Southampton v Shrewsbury (8pm) BT Sport 2

Wednesday 20th January

Premier League

Fulham v Man Utd (8:15pm) BT Sport

Man City v Aston Villa (8:15pm) BT Sport

Championship

Norwich v Bristol City (6pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Scottish Premiership

Livingston v Celtic (8:15pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Italian Super Cup

Juventus v Napoli (8pm) BT Sport 2

Thursday 21st January

Premier League

Liverpool v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Friday 22nd January

FA Cup

Chorley v Wolves (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

Championship

Stoke v Watford (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 23rd January

FA Cup

TBC v Arsenal (12:15pm) BT Sport 1

Cheltenham v Man City (5:30pm) BBC One

Check out the full list of FA Cup fixtures on Saturday

Premier League

Aston Villa v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 24th January

FA Cup

Chelsea v Luton (12pm) BBC One

Man Utd v Liverpool (5pm) BBC One

Check out the full list of FA Cup fixtures on Sunday

Championship

Middlesbrough v Blackburn (3pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.