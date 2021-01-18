What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
There’s no respite from Premier League fixtures with a host of matches to be played over the next four evenings and more midweek rounds coming up to savour.
First up, fans can enjoy Arsenal v Newcastle live on Monday Night Football as Mikel Arteta continues his attempt to salvage the Gunners’ season at the Emirates.
The north London side endured a woeful start to the campaign but have slowly shored up their defence and are currently enjoying a run of four top flight games without a defeat.
Newcastle would love to boast a similar record, though they are winless in eight with Steve Bruce under mounting pressure to deliver results or face his hometown team being dragged into a relegation dogfight.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts occasional games throughout the season.
Monday 18th January
Premier League
Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Tuesday 19th January
Premier League
West Ham v West Brom (6pm) BT Sport
Leicester v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Championship
Derby v Bournemouth (6pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Reading v Coventry (6pm) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV
FA Cup
Southampton v Shrewsbury (8pm) BT Sport 2
Wednesday 20th January
Premier League
Fulham v Man Utd (8:15pm) BT Sport
Man City v Aston Villa (8:15pm) BT Sport
Championship
Norwich v Bristol City (6pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Scottish Premiership
Livingston v Celtic (8:15pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Italian Super Cup
Juventus v Napoli (8pm) BT Sport 2
Thursday 21st January
Premier League
Liverpool v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Friday 22nd January
FA Cup
Chorley v Wolves (7:45pm) BT Sport 1
Championship
Stoke v Watford (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 23rd January
FA Cup
TBC v Arsenal (12:15pm) BT Sport 1
Cheltenham v Man City (5:30pm) BBC One
Premier League
Aston Villa v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 24th January
FA Cup
Chelsea v Luton (12pm) BBC One
Man Utd v Liverpool (5pm) BBC One
Championship
Middlesbrough v Blackburn (3pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
