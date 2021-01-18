How to watch NBA in the UK – fixtures on TV, live stream, Sky Sports and NBA League Pass

The NBA is a growing force on the east side of the Atlantic, with swathes of matches being beamed to TV screens in households across the UK, and there’s plenty to look forward to in 2021.

The LA Lakers look dominant in the early stages of the season so far, though their city rivals, the LA Clippers, are breathing down their necks in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, in the East, there’s yet to be a team break loose of the pack, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers all starting the campaign in decent form.

The excellent Netflix documentary The Last Dance may have piqued your interest over lockdown, and there’s no better time to get into following the NBA than at the beginning of a fresh campaign.

More game times are being tailored for international audiences in 2020/21, which is great news for UK fans, meaning you can watch some of the biggest NBA games and still get a regular eight-hour sleep like the rest of the general public.

RadioTimes.com has taken a look at all the games coming up over the coming weeks.

How to watch NBA in the UK

Sky Sports will show coverage of the NBA season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NBA League Pass is one of the most popular ways for UK NBA fans to soak up the action, with every game broadcast live on the online service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

NBA 2020/21 fixtures on TV in UK

All UK time.

Monday 18th January

Phoenix Suns @ Memphis Grizzlies (12am) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / NOW TV

Tuesday 19th January

Milwaukee Bucks @ Brooklyn Nets (12:30am) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / NOW TV

Golden State Warriors @ LA Lakers (3am) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / NOW TV

Thursday 21st January

Miami Heat @ Toronto Raptors (12:30am) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / NOW TV

Friday 22nd January

LA Lakers @ Milwaukee Bucks (12:30am) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 23rd January

Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers (12:30am) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / NOW TV

Golden State Warriors @ Utah Jazz (10pm) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV

Sunday 24th January

Miami Heat @ Brooklyn Nets (12:30am) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / NOW TV

Toronto Raptors @ Indiana Pacers (8:30pm) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV

