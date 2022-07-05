2K's Alfie Brody said of the news: "After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition.

Developer 2K is starting to reveal details about NBA 2K23, with a release date now lined up and Michael Jordan confirmed to be gracing two of the new basketball game's covers.

"Additionally, we’re thrilled to introduce a brand new premium edition of the game with the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, as no other player embodies the word 'champion’ like Jordan.

"This limited-edition version will also offer players the opportunity to catch on-court action throughout the season with a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass included." And if that's not enough information for you, keep on reading for more!

When is the NBA 2K23 release date?

The NBA 2K23 release date is Friday 9th September 2022, the developers from 2K have confirmed.

As well as the standard edition, players will be able to buy the Michael Jordan Edition and the Championship Edition, with each of these versions having different prices, covers and perks.

Can I pre-order NBA 2K23?

Pre-orders have not yet begun for 2K23, but the developers have told us when to expect them.

Thanks to the official marketing materials, we know that NBA 2K23 pre-orders will begin on Thursday 7th July 2022. We'll be sure to update this page with links when we can.

NBA 2K23 cover

It has been confirmed that Michael Jordan will be the cover star for at least two different versions of NBA 2K23, namely the Championship Edition and the Michael Jordan edition. You can take a look at both of them below. And with his shirt number famously being 23, you can see what the logic is here!

Which consoles and platforms can play NBA 2K23?

NBA 2K23 is expected to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. After all, those are the platforms that hosted last year's NBA 2K22, and no plans have been confirmed to change up the release formula this time around. We'll keep you posted if we hear anything on that front, though.

NBA 2K23 gameplay details

The main thing we know about NBA 2K23 gameplay, beyond the obvious assumption that it'll be a basketball game with cutting edge graphics, is the fact that The Jordan Challenge will be brought back! The Jordan Challenge previously featured in NBA 2K21.

The developers have teased that this year's version of the Michael Jordan mode "encourages players to recreate 15 iconic moments from Jordan’s illustrious career. All 10 of the original Challenges from NBA 2K11 have been completely rebuilt from the ground up and will make their return this year - alongside five new iconic Jordan moments - for an entire new generation of players to experience."

The official announcement adds: "These Challenges take advantage of more than a decade of technological leaps to provide a completely new way to play through Jordan’s accomplishments - all housed within its own game mode."

Is there an NBA 2K23 trailer?

There is indeed an NBA 2K23 trailer, and you can check it out for yourself below. While you wait for the NBA 2K23 release date on 9th September, this should serve to get you excited.

