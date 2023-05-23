The Channel 4 soap will see both DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Natwarlal Mistry) deal with huge news that may completely shake up their lives.

Two characters are called to make big decisions when faced with unplanned pregnancies in upcoming scenes of Hollyoaks .

Meanwhile, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is at a loss when she realises Lord Rafe Harcourt (Chris Gordon) has offered her a cleaning job, and Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) has a change of heart about moving to London as he's worried for his friend Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw).

Read on for more Hollyoaks spoilers for episodes airing from May 29th - June 2nd 2023.

1. Zoe finds out she's pregnant

Zoe has a decision to make. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Zoe and Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) bump into each other outside Dee Valley hospital and unbeknownst to her ex, the DS has a pregnancy test in her bag.

Later on, Zoe is caught out when she grabs the test instead of a box of pens, with Sam hoping that a baby will bring them back together. Zoe crushes his plans when she tells him that they're over, regardless of whether she's pregnant or not.

However, Sam continues making attempts to win Zoe back – but she's made up her mind. As the DS is determined to get an abortion, she makes her mum Sharon (Jamelia) promise she won't tell Sam. Will the police officer find out?

2. Yazz and Tom talk about their future

Zoe isn't the only one wrestling with a life-changing decision as Yazz too discovers she's pregnant, too, while also experiencing doubts about her career choices.

Her husband Tom (Ellis Hollins) surprises her by sending one of her articles to the University of Manchester for a post-graduate course, who then tell her they'd like to meet her for a video call.

A worried Yazz cancels the meeting and blurts out to Tom that she's pregnant and is unsure about what to do, her husband is concerned she's just trying to find excuses not to expand their family.

As Tom needs to clear his head over Yazz's behaviour, her stepdad Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan) has a heart-to-heart with her, helping her make a decision.

3. Ethan has a risky plan for Sienna

Ethan has an idea to scam Lord Rafe out of his money. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Sienna has received a job offer from Lord Rafe, but her dreams of a fancy gig come crashing down when she realises he wants to hire her as a cleaner. Overhearing their conversation, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) comforts Sienna, thinking the smug Rafe needs to be taught a lesson.

Wanting to know what Rafe is up to at Dee Valley Law, Sienna plants her phone in Maxine Minniver's (Nikki Sanderson) bag and hears the Earl is to inherit £35 million as long as he gets married first.

A disheartened Sienna is left in shock when her boyfriend Ethan Williams (Matthew Bailey) suggests she should try and marry Rafe so they can get his money. Will she accept?

4. Imran postpones the move to London

Imran puts off the move to London. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Imran is having second thoughts about moving to London to start a new job as he's worried to leave Juliet behind, because she's been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Zain tells his stepson that if it was the other way around, he'd want his friend to go. After opening up to Brooke Hathaway (Rylan Grant), Imran is set on staying to be there for Juliet. As he, Brooke and Juliet hang out at the park, Brooke leaves the two pals alone so they can have an honest chat.

5. Scott has doubts about fostering

Scott has recently taken in young girl Miley. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is having doubts about being a good foster dad to Miley Carson (Avy Berry) and Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).

He confides in Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher), telling his aunt he's not sure how long Miley will be in his care. Diane tries to comfort him, with Vicky also reminding him he's a good dad.

Scott's faith in his parenting skills is only briefly restored as he's in despair when he can't find Miley anywhere. Panic is diverted when he and Maxine find the little girl hiding in a washing basket.

6. Felix and Warren have a fight

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is upset that his son DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) is moving away and blames his partner Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) for involving Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

The two men have a confrontation, with Felix taking out his anger on Warren's furniture after storming into his flat. Warren reminds his best friend the only thing he can do right now is being there for his son, but will Felix take his advice?

7. Cindy makes a mistake

Cindy may not be ready for the big heist. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is getting ready for her heist plan with best friends Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall).

However, her pals don't think she's in a good headspace to go through with the robbery when she involves them in a risky plan to prevent Luke's phone box from being removed.

After knocking the van driver unconscious, the trio realise he was transporting a portaloo and the phone box hasn't been moved all along. What will Zara and Grace do?

