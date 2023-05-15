Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) heard the devastating news that her cancer is terminal in tonight's Hollyoaks (15th May), leaving viewers heartbroken.

The popular character has been battling the illness for months, and girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) has been right by her side, alongside Juliet's big brother James (Gregory Finnegan) and her mum Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson).

Tonight, with Juliet having spent the last few weeks in hospital with norovirus and a kidney infection, which delayed her stem cell transplant, Peri was adamant that Juliet would be coming home that very day. But James urged caution, suggesting that Juliet may not be well enough.

Peri didn't want to hear it and headed to the hospital alone, and she and Juliet spent time "manifesting" happier scenarios. But they were interrupted by a consultant, who asked if they could wait a bit longer as the medical team needed to have a meeting about her treatment and they were still waiting for test results.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Later, the doctors returned to see Juliet and Peri, where they delivered the distressing news that Juliet's kidney levels were still not where they needed to be. The cancer had made her kidney function worse and it had also spread, meaning she would no longer be able to have the transplant or more chemotherapy.

More like this

Juliet zoned out as Peri tried to argue the case, and we saw a vision of Juliet watching herself from outside her hospital room, before she imagined saying future wedding vows to Peri. Numb, Juliet then asked if she could go home. But how will she and Peri, as well as their loved ones, come to terms with what lies ahead?

Read more:

Hollyoaks is available to stream on All4 and airs every weeknight at 6:30pm on Channel 4 and 7pm on E4. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.