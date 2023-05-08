As James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) are gearing up to say 'I do' with a side of drama, other characters are faced with tough romantic decisions. While it seems to be truly over between Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) and DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown), Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) gives Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) an ultimatum.

Soapland weddings are rarely a smooth affair — and Hollyoaks won't break the pattern as one pair are set to tie the knot in new scenes.

Elsewhere, Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) receives some upsetting health news in her ongoing cancer storyline.

Read on for the biggest Hollyoaks spoilers for episodes airing on Channel 4 from Monday, May 15th to Friday, May 19th.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

1. Dave takes drugs

Dave in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures

Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) is temporarily living with his brother Ethan Williams (Matthew Bailey) and his less-than-impressed girlfriend Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

Not wanting to go back home with the memories of Honour (Vera Chok) and their family life together, Dave finds a distraction in the drugs the girls he met at The Loft left behind. Unaware Dave's under the influence, Sienna plans a meal with his children Lizzie (Lily Best) and Mason (Frank Kauer) to help him move on, but will the kids find out the truth?

2. Sam and Zoe break up

Zoe and Sam hit the rocks. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Sam is trying to move past the argument he had with Zoe. During an afternoon with her friends, the police detective is reminded that there shouldn't be these many problems early on in a relationship and contemplates calling it quits.

Determined to see Zoe bust Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), Sam sneaks into Warren's Wheels. But when the owner and his mum Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) turn up, he's forced to hide.

Over at the station, Zoe is suffering with nausea, which is only worsened by receiving a call about Sam. Tired of having to bail him out constantly, she breaks up with him.

3. Warren is worried for Norma

Warren is concerned about Norma's safety. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Warren is worried for his mum as she has a wrist injury. Not wanting to put up with her son's questioning, Norma tells him she's had her bag stolen.

Later on, Norma reveals she wasn't really attacked. She confessed she didn't want to seem weak and lied instead of telling Warren she tripped. Will this admission bring the mother-son duo closer together?

More like this

4. Juliet receives upsetting news from the hospital

Juliet and Peri. Lime Pictures

As Juliet is finally about to be discharged from the hospital, she and her girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) manifest some good news. Their wish is only partly granted when the doctor tells Juliet she's clear from norovirus and allowed to go home.

Sadly, the couple's happiness is short-lived when they're informed that Juliet's kidney function hasn’t improved liked they hoped.

Peri is devastated, but Juliet insists to focus on the positives and suggests Romeo could throw a gathering with all of their friends. Despite Peri's resistances, the former nurse caves when Juliet tells her how much having fun at a time like this means to her.

With Ste and James's wedding approaching, Juliet wants to give her brother a time to remember. At the wedding party, she collapses on the dancefloor during a dance with Peri.

5. Rayne corners Romeo over his family feud

Rayne and Romeo. Lime Pictures

As Juliet returns home from the hospital, Romeo wants to make it extra special for his sister at the Lomaxs, but Donna-Marie (Lucy-Jo Hudson) kicks him and Rayne out.

Not wanting Romeo's family to hate her, the influencer gives her boyfriend an ultimatum to sort things out with them before Ste and James's nuptials.

6. Maxine and Beau get close

Maxine and Beau get close. Lime Pictures

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) spend time together as she helps him organise a prom at Hollyoaks High in return for him to teach her daughter Minnie play the drums.

Still reeling from her encounter with Eric in prison, Maxine throws herself into supporting Beau with his plan and finds a way around when he informs her the headteacher might not let the students have the party.

Will these two move things forward?

7. Ste and James's stag do's end up in drama

The couple prepare to tie the knot. Lime Pictures

Wedding bells are in the air for Ste and James as the couple navigate their differences to enjoy the perfect ceremony.

Busy with Eric Foster's (Angus Castle-Doughty) appeal and grappling with guilt over taking the case, James forgets to plan a stag do for Ste. He then enlists the help of his fiancé's former BFF Sienna, but will she come to the rescue?

After realising how boring his wine and cheese tasting is, James decides to join Ste at The Loft for a joint stag do. During a game organised by Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams), however, Ste realises how little James know about him.

Drama ensues when Ste can't be found on the wedding day. When the two grooms are finally reunited, Ste opens up on his fears that being married may change them, but James proves he's willing to compromise with an unexpected move: swapping outfits for the ceremony.

When the taxi pulls up just in time to walk down the aisle, the lawyer is rocking a rainbow-coloured tracksuit, much to the delight of his loved ones.

8. Charlie and Shing Lin get caught out

Charlie is secretly dating Shing Lin. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Shing Lin Leong's (Izzie Yip) secret romance is discovered when his dad Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) walks in on them as they're about to kiss.

He quickly sends the teens downstairs where he could keep an eye on them. To make things more awkward, Darren gives them a sex education talk until Shing Lin's uncle arrives to pick her up.

Left alone with his adoptive son, Darren tells Charlie he trusts him, but admits feeling powerless whilst Nancy (Jessica Fox) is away with their daughter Morgan for the baby's surgery.

Read more:

Hollyoaks is available to stream on All4 and airs every weeknight at 6:30pm on Channel 4 and 7pm on E4. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.