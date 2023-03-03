The actor – best known for portraying Sid Sumner, who he played between 2019 and 2022 – will make an appearance in the beloved medical drama as Kyle Mainwaring.

Former Hollyoaks star Billy Price has been cast in BBC series Doctors , marking his first TV role since leaving the Channel 4 soap.

Trading Chester for Letherbridge, Price plays the older brother of Johnny (Riley Burgin), a young patient at the Mill Health Centre.

Price has swapped Chester for Letherbridge. BBC

The storyline focusing on the two siblings reveals that Johnny has been lying to the doctors, causing a stir at the hospital as he tells different GPs that he's been experiencing different symptoms.

Later on, it's discovered that Kyle is skipping meals so that his younger brother doesn't go hungry as he doesn't want him to go back into care.

Billy Price and Riley Burgin in a scene of Doctors. BBC

Price's Doctors episode will air on Wednesday 8th March at 1:45pm on BBC One.

Price left Hollyoaks in October 2022 after a three-year stint. Involved in the County Lines drug story, Sid and his ex-girlfriend Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) had a terrifying showdown with dealer Victor Brothers (Benjamin O'Mahony).

The criminal was intending to shoot Sid, Juliet and Lizzie (Lily Best), but a scuffle resulted in Victor taking a bullet and dying as police officers stormed in.

After the ordeal, Sid decided to take some time away from the village and go travelling solo, with his foster mum Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter), Ste (Kieron Richardson) and Lizzie all supporting him.

At the time, Price posted a heartfelt video message to thank fans as well as the cast and crew of Hollyoaks, teasing he would pursue other acting endeavours.

