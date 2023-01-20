Brooke, played by Tylan Grant, is the Channel 4's soap first autistic character and one of Chester's non-binary residents.

Hollyoaks' Brooke Hathaway has been keeping quiet in recent episodes, but it seems that the character will be at the centre of a big storyline moving forward.

In new scenes, Brooke will be focusing on their career, as Hollyoaks executive producer Lucy Allan explained recently.

"We'll be looking at Brooke in terms of a young person with autism entering the workplace, and how they go about seeking employment," Allan told Inside Soap.

Tylan Grant as Brooke Hathaway on Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

The show didn't disclose more about the job, but it looks as though it will bring about a friendship between Brooke and Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best).

"There's a real joy to Lizzie as a character, she's a mother hen," Allan added.

"But sometimes the assumptions people make about what they know about autism might not be quite right. It'll be a learning process."

Last year was a little traumatic for Brooke following their break-up from Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) and Ripley's subsequent decision to leave the village.

On top of that, Brooke had to deal with ex-partner Oliver Morgan (Gabriel Clark) relocating to Canada after his father Luke's (Gary Lucy) death.

