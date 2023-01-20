Hollyoaks' Brooke Hathaway for major upcoming storyline
What's next for Brooke?
Hollyoaks' Brooke Hathaway has been keeping quiet in recent episodes, but it seems that the character will be at the centre of a big storyline moving forward.
Brooke, played by Tylan Grant, is the Channel 4's soap first autistic character and one of Chester's non-binary residents.
In new scenes, Brooke will be focusing on their career, as Hollyoaks executive producer Lucy Allan explained recently.
"We'll be looking at Brooke in terms of a young person with autism entering the workplace, and how they go about seeking employment," Allan told Inside Soap.
The show didn't disclose more about the job, but it looks as though it will bring about a friendship between Brooke and Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best).
"There's a real joy to Lizzie as a character, she's a mother hen," Allan added.
"But sometimes the assumptions people make about what they know about autism might not be quite right. It'll be a learning process."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Last year was a little traumatic for Brooke following their break-up from Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) and Ripley's subsequent decision to leave the village.
On top of that, Brooke had to deal with ex-partner Oliver Morgan (Gabriel Clark) relocating to Canada after his father Luke's (Gary Lucy) death.
Read more:
- Hollyoaks 2023 preview: 12 spoilers ahead as producer teases big plots
- Who is Hollyoaks newcomer Rayne Royce?
- Who is Hollyoaks newcomer Lacey Lloyd?
Hollyoaks is available to stream on All4 and airs every weeknight at 6:30pm on Channel 4 and 7pm on E4. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.