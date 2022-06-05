Hollyoaks to air tragic Luke Morgan exit as Gary Lucy leaves soap

Hollyoaks will be saying an emotional farewell to the character of Luke Morgan tonight, who is set to be killed off as star Gary Lucy departs the long-running soap.

After an initial run from 1999 to 2002, Lucy returned to the programme in 2017 and has been a regular face ever since, but it was announced last March that his character was headed towards a tragic end.

Having been battling a form of dementia since December 2019, it has been revealed that Luke will succumb to the condition in tonight's episode, after spending money intended for a medical trial on a trip to Mallorca.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

That's where he'll see Nancy and Darren get married against a beautiful sunny backdrop, with singer Chesney Hawkes set to make a cameo appearance at the ceremony to serenade the newlyweds.

The story will unfold in its entirety tonight, kicking off with a Hollyoaks double-bill on Channel 4 from 6pm until 7pm, followed by an hour-long special episode on E4 from 7pm to 8pm.

In addition to Luke's sad departure, which has been in the pipeline for months, Hollyoaks has also teased the "shock exit" of another resident, following a life-changing decision – tune in to find out who it is.

Felix delivers Nancy's baby in Hollyoaks Lime Pictures/Channel 4

It won't all be goodbyes, however, as we are promised a blend of "comedic, touching and heartbreaking" moments, as well as the dramatic delivery of Nancy Osborne's baby by Felix Westwood under less than ideal circumstances.

Hollyoaks streams first on All 4 and airs every weeknight at 7pm on E4, and 6:30pm on Channel 4. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.