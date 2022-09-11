Emmerdale's Faith terrified as she confuses Cain for abusive Shadrach

Faith was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer earlier this year, and her health has been declining steadily over the past few weeks. She was upset to hear Cain and her daughter Chas (Lucy Pargeter) discussing the fact that she was now too unwell to be left alone with her young grandchildren.

But, accepting that she needed to start preparing for the end of her life, Faith decided on a 'Do Not Resuscitate' order, before asking Cain to act as Power of Attorney. Cain struggled with the weight of the task ahead, but was determined to do right by his mum as he asked solicitor Ethan Anderson (Emile John) for advice.

Ethan suggested that Cain should ensure he knows exactly what Faith wants, so Cain paid her another visit. In a frank discussion, Faith confirmed that should she endure another medical emergency, she didn't want any further treatment. She then thanked Cain for his support - but it wasn't long before the evening took a shocking turn.

Terrified Faith believed Cain was Shadrach. ITV

As she set about making them some drinks, Faith picked up the kettle and ended up burning her hand with hot water. As she screamed in agony, Cain tried to help her, but Faith became even more distressed and picked up a frying pan.

Suddenly believing that it was Shadrach standing in front of her, Faith shouted for him to stay back and to leave her alone. Cain was left stunned by her words and the fear in her eyes.

Long-term viewers will recall that Shadrach (Andy Devine) appeared in Emmerdale in his later years before passing away in 2010. At the time, his drinking problem was apparent, but the darkness of the character was softened by his bonds with various villagers.

However, in 2017, a flashback explored Shadrach (now played by Matt Sutton) as a violent abuser who made Faith's life hell. When Cain and Chas were young, Faith walked out and therefore escaped Shadrach once and for all.

Will Cain come to better understand his mother after this latest harrowing reminder? And is Faith's confused state a sign that her condition is worsening more than her loved ones initially thought?

We know that, sadly, the popular character is due to lose her cancer battle during the soap's upcoming 50th anniversary episodes.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub for the latest news.

