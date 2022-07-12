Emmerdale's Sally Dexter pitched alternative Faith death to soap bosses

In an interview with The Mirror , Dexter herself was in full support of her character being killed off - but she had wanted the ending to look a little different.

The end is drawing near for Emmerdale 's Faith Dingle (played by Sally Dexter) after it was revealed her breast cancer had returned and was terminal.

She said: "When we discussed Faith returning to the show, I thought it would be good if she died.

"I liked the thought of her saving her children, Cain and Chas, and one idea I had was to have a gunman burst into the pub and for Faith to save them all."

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dexter explained that they thought it would be important to reintroduce Faith's cancer, and show that not only had it come back, but was terminal.

"People go through this daily and I think it's important for viewers to know they are not alone," Dexter explained.

The beloved character has been desperately trying to reconnect with her children, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Cain (Jeff Hordley) following her diagnosis.

After a powerful episode which saw the three of them soul-searching, Cain finally went to see his mother as she watched the sun rise over Emmerdale.

He eventually thawed and while it's still difficult to put the past behind him, the beloved character gave his mum the support she needs during her cancer battle.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.