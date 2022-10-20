His wife, Liv Dingle (Isobel Steele) died during last night's episode of the soap after falling victim to the brutal storm that hit the village.

There's a difficult time in store for poor Vinny Dingle (played by Bradley Johnson) on Emmerdale .

And it seems Emmerdale will explore Vinny's grief in the coming weeks as he is forced to come to terms with the harsh reality that he's lost the love of his life.

In tonight's episode (20th October), Vinny's family rallied round him as he considered life without Liv.

Of course, it's only moments since Liv died in the show, so no one would expect him to be OK, but his loved ones were keen to know he was supported.

Mandy (Lisa Riley) and Paddy (Dominic Brunt) were keen to talk to Vinny, but the grieving husband remained silent, wanting to be alone.

He returned to his home he used to share with Liv and was already haunted by his ex-wife.

Struggling to get any rest, Vinny decided to get up, only to discover Mandy was packing him some bags so he could go and stay with her.

Vinny went off the rails at his mum, completely furious for her messing about with how Liv left their house.

Shoving Mandy out of the house, poor Vinny was completely lost. Will he accept the help of his family in such a difficult time?

