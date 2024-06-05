Marlon felt this was the last straw after months of Rhona making decisions without him, but his behaviour has since spiralled.

He and Rhona agreed to attend marriage counselling, but when the therapist pointed out where Marlon might be going wrong, he took offence.

After accidentally upsetting grieving father Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), Marlon vented to best pal Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) about Rhona. Meanwhile, Charles regretted his harsh reaction and paid a visit to Marlon's home to apologise.

While sitting with Rhona to wait for an absent Marlon, Charles spotted their son Leo's (Harvey Rogerson) old christening outfit, and assumed that the couple were planning the same occasion for baby Ivy.

Rhona simply replied that maybe she and Marlon could think about it, but when Marlon returned home, Charles let slip what they had been talking about.

Marlon assumed that, once again, Rhona had been making plans without him, and the day took a tense turn.

In the Woolpack kitchen, Marlon let rip over his frustrations, and wondered why Rhona didn't acknowledge that a christening should be a joint decision - despite the fact that this is exactly what she had done!

When Rhona tried to explain, Marlon lost his temper and screamed, throwing a pan of food on the floor. Rhona couldn't believe what she had witnessed, and Marlon was shamefaced as Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) wondered what on earth was going on.

Marlon later admitted to Paddy that he thought he was losing his mind, and Paddy invited him to go camping to relax. Rhona was further shocked to find her husband packing up to leave for his trip without any forewarning.

As Marlon set off, he declared that he needed time to decide if he even wanted to save their marriage. Is it all over for Marlon and Rhona?

Emmerdale airs at 7:30pm on Monday to Friday on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.