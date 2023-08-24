Making an excuse to Chloe, Mack insisted on leaving to deliver something to the church - but ended up confiding in Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb).

Mack admitted that although his fling felt wrong afterwards, in the moment it felt right. Moira was appalled, and urged Mack not to hurt Charity all over again nor mess Chloe around, or he may end up losing his son.

Mack talked through his options, saying that Chloe had become his shelter, while he had also loved being with Charity and her chaotic family.

Moira ordered him to make a decision fast, while at The Woolpack, Charity told Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) what had happened with Mack.

Chas soon realised that Charity was still in love with Mack, and Charity eventually admitted that she did indeed want him back.

As Mack arrived late to the church, Moira covered for him with an annoyed Chloe.

But as the christening got underway, Moira watched on as Mack took Chloe's hand and told her he loved her. It seemed Mack had now made his choice - but Charity watched Mack with love in her eyes as the party began at the pub.

Meanwhile, Moira explained Mack's mistake to husband Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), who was unimpressed over Mack's treatment of Charity.

Moira told Mack to let Charity down gently, but a quick chat between Mack and Charity only led to the latter getting her hopes up!

Later, seeing Mack deliver a loving speech to Chloe, Charity realised that he didn't want her after all, and she fled to the back room.

Moira attempted to support Charity, who was upset and angry as she threatened to tell Chloe everything. Will she go through with it?

