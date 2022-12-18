However, while some fans might be delighted at the prospect of the former couple getting back together, one person who is less keen is in fact Samantha Giles, who plays Bernice.

This Christmas on Emmerdale is set to be a dramatic one for Bernice and Liam, as the two ex-fiancés kiss during an upcoming episode.

Giles recently spoke with Inside Soap about the couple, and said: "I think they probably were [a good match] once upon a time, but too much has happened now. I hope they don’t get back together because I think that it belittles Leyla and Liam’s marriage. As a viewer, I don’t feel that story is over yet.

"I think she needs someone that can say no to her, but who is still a little bit unpredictable. I would love to see Charlie, who she was married to in Australia, because he’s been her longest relationship; there must have been something about it."

Liam and Bernice share a kiss in Emmerdale. ITV

Charlie has so far never been seen onscreen in Emmerdale, so his casting would certainly be a major development. As for Liam (Jonny McPherson), he and Bernice's relationship started in 2018 when she was still in a relationship with Daz.

Liam proposed in 2019 but the wedding was called off after Charlie was in a car accident, meaning Bernice had to go and support her daughter Dee Dee in Australia.

This won't be the first time Liam and Bernice have shared a kiss this year - they previously did so in September, as Liam struggled in the aftermath of his wife Leyla's drug addiction spiralling.

This year's festive period on Emmerdale is set to feature plenty of other drama, as Dawn makes a drastic decision, Greg threatens Ethan and Cain receives a visitor.

