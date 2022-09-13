5 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Liam cheats as he kisses ex Bernice

Elsewhere, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) embarks on a romance with Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) - but Dan's pregnant daughter Amelia (Daisy Campbell) is set to find out about Dan's intervention in her own relationship with Noah Dingle (Jack Downham). Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) also revels in the company of close friend and ex-partner Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell).

Cheating is a trope that's never far from the agenda in soapland, and next week it's the turn of trusty doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), who is struggling in his marriage to Leyla (Roxy Shahidi). He ends up sharing a smooch with ex-fiancée Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles), but how will Leyla react?

Here's all you need to know about Emmerdale from 19th - 23rd September 2022.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Liam kisses Bernice amid tension with Leyla

Liam makes a mistake. ITV

Things remain tense between Liam and Leyla following her return from rehab. With Leyla still recovering after her drug addiction spiralled and she ended up suffering a heart attack, Liam is struggling to cope in the aftermath. While Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) worries for her friend as Leyla emotionally unloads, Leyla fears she has broken her marriage.

Meanwhile, Liam is offloading to Bernice. When memories of their past relationship resurface, Liam kisses a shocked Bernice. Bernice is soon insisting that a stricken Liam must tell his wife what happened, but as he shares an embrace with Leyla, Liam backtracks on telling her the truth...

2. ...And Leyla finds out!

Leyla finds out that Liam cheated. ITV

As Leyla hopes they can get things back on track, Bernice sees Leyla in tears from a distance and she wrongly assumes that Liam has confessed to their kiss. She mentions the smooch to Leyla who can't believe what she's hearing. Will she confront her husband over his cheating?

Whatever happens next, there are other burning questions to consider: Does Liam really have lingering feelings for his ex, or was their moment simply a mistake that has left him filled with regret? Also, is there any hope left for Liam and Leyla as a couple, or is it time to end their marriage? Fingers crossed the infidelity ends here at least - there's already enough cheating going on in this village (see Chas and Mack!)

3. Harriet agrees to a relationship with Dan

Harriet is less keen than Dan on their romance. ITV

After their near kiss recently, Harriet was left seeing Dan in a new light when Bernice pointed out that she could do a lot worse than the kindly mechanic. But Dan is left confused when Harriet is flirtatious with him - does she like him back after all? Well, it's not long before she kisses Dan - and while Harriet is underwhelmed, he is smitten.

More like this

After Harriet chats to Faith, she surprises Dan by committing to a relationship with him. Amelia is happy for them, having been close to Harriet for several years through their bond over the church. But the teen is still saddened after her own romantic drama...

4. Amelia reunites with Noah

Noah and Amelia have their first kiss. ITV

Soon, Amelia is furious to learn that her dad forced Noah into dumping her. With Noah having committed to redeeming himself after his previous behaviour, he has genuine feelings for Amelia - but when Dan discovered that his daughter is pregnant with Samson Dingle's (Sam Hall) baby, he was even more disapproving of Noah's presence in her life and ordered him to end things if he truly cared for her.

Dan finally starts to regret his actions when Amelia moves out. Noah promises to be the man Amelia and her baby need, and the young couple have their first kiss. Dan is not happy to spot their encounter, but his reaction only drives Amelia further away. Dan is left feeling worse than ever, knowing he's truly blown it now. Will Amelia remain frosty with her father, or be forgiving and accept his support? And will she and Noah last the distance?

5. Faith enjoys time with Pollard

Faith makes the most of her time left. ITV

Faith's health has been deteriorating rapidly in distressing scenes, but she's more determined than ever to make the most of the little time she has left. Next week, she and Pollard enjoy a drunken afternoon together and end up zooming back into the village on a stolen golf cart. Pure Faith style, antics like those!

Having the time of her life, Faith is grateful to be spending time with her friend while she still can. Will she be able to make all the memories she desires before she passes away? Emmerdale has already revealed that the popular character will be bowing out during October's anniversary episodes.

