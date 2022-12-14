With Moira's husband Cain (Jeff Hordley) in prison for murdering his sister Chas's lover Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), she had been kept in the dark as to why Cain and Al had been embroiled in a fight just moments before Cain's young son Kyle (Huey Quinn) picked up a shotgun and killed Al .

The net closed in on Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) in tonight's Emmerdale (14th December), as her sordid secret was revealed to her seething sister-in-law Moira (Natalie J Robb).

Little did she know that an unsuspecting Chas held the key to the events of that day - although Chas currently has no idea that Kyle is involved in what happened. Keeping up? We wouldn't blame you if not - this is one complex story!

Chas's happiness may not last in Emmerdale. ITV

Chas has been secretly grieving Al, who she had planned to set up a home with. Meanwhile, her supportive husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt) has no idea of her affair, and simply believes she is struggling since the loss of her mum Faith (Sally Dexter).

This week, Chas was filled with regret as she realised how much of a mistake it would have been to leave Paddy. She spent precious time with him and their young daughter Eve, but her newfound happiness wasn't to last thanks to Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland).

Chloe was still wishing she could uncover the identity of Al's mystery woman, wanting to make her pay for driving her long-lost mum Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) out of the village. She bumped into Chas's cousin Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper), and revealed a receipt she had found in Al's jacket. Belle recognised the date on it as the night Faith died. Knowing Chas was absent at the time, Belle grew suspicious.

So she confronted Chas, asking her to name the spa she had been sent to that day. The penny dropped for Belle, who thought that Chas had broken things off with Al months ago. Chas had the nerve to brand Belle a hypocrite when she called her out, but Belle wasn't willing to put up with Chas's jibes.

Belle approached a content Paddy as he pushed Eve on the swings, but she stopped herself from telling him anything. Reeling from her assumption that Cain must have killed Al because of Chas, Belle was distraught as Moira arrived at her home, and the young woman broke down and admitted what she knew.

The missing piece of the puzzle slotted into place for Moira, who looked furious as she comforted Belle. What will Moira do next?

