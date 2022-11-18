This week, Chloe was faced with proof that Al had been cheating on her birth mum, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton), when an estate agent claimed that Al had bought a house for his partner and her child.

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) was left in a panic in tonight's Emmerdale (18th November), as Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) pledged to find out who Al Chapman's (Michael Wildman) secret lover was - with no idea that the woman in question was right under her nose.

Viewers know full well that Chas and her young daughter Eve were the intended recipients, until Al was killed earlier this month. Chas's guilt soon got the better of her - but not enough to stop her from prioritising herself once more.

Kerry had been grief-stricken over Al's death but Chloe had to tell her that, while Al had left her with huge debts, he had also been playing away.

In the wake of this news, a struggling Kerry ventured out to the Woolpack in her pyjamas, where she knocked back the vodka. As Kerry let slip about Al's infidelity, Chas made out she was being sensitive when she took her through to the backroom for a chat.

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) manipulated Kerry (Laura Norton) into leaving in Emmerdale. ITV

But of course, all she really wanted was to stop Kerry blabbing about Al's affair so her own grubby secret could stay safe. As Kerry poured out her troubles, Chas encouraged her to get away from the village, and conveniently, Kerry revealed that her friend had already offered her work on a cruise ship.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Boosted by Chas's 'support', Kerry called her pal and asked for more details, and felt reassured that she could pay off the loan that sleazy Al had taken out in her name. She took the job and headed home to pack, but Chloe was upset that Kerry was abandoning her again.

A heart-to-heart saw Kerry explain that if she stayed, she would self-destruct and have a negative impact on pregnant Chloe. Kerry said her goodbyes to Chloe and adoptive daughter Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), before thanking a relieved Chas for her advice.

More like this

Kerry was driven away, and Chloe approached Chas and told her that despite Kerry's request that Chas looked out for her daughter, what she really needed was for Chas to listen out in the pub so she could uncover the identity of Al's lover.

With the affair leading to Kerry's departure, Chloe was intent on making the mystery woman pay. But will she realise that Chas is the guilty party?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.