Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) comforts Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) while continuing to lie over her affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) . But as Kerry hears a bombshell, is Chas on borrowed time?

Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) makes a shocking move next week, as he reports the mother of his baby daughter, Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), to social services. Will baby Esther be taken away from her? Meanwhile, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) makes a new decision in the wake of husband Cain's (Jeff Hordley) incarceration for murder .

Elsewhere, Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) prepares to spread the ashes of beloved wife Liv (Isobel Steele), and David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) asks too much of partner Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins).

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 14th - Friday 18th November.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Samson betrays new mum Amelia, and Sam collapses

A social worker visits Amelia in Emmerdale. ITV

Worn out new mum Amelia is starting to doubt her capabilities in caring for Esther, but her dad Dan (Liam Fox) reassures her that things will get better. She's not convinced, and Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) offers a babysitting solution. Lydia is soon handing over the baby to fuming young father Samson, who remains uninterested. Later, Amelia is stunned when he suggests they put their child up for adoption - but worse is to come as he cruelly reminds her of her initial plan to have an abortion.

But although she's upset, Amelia insists she knows that family is what's best for her baby. With Samson's scheme backfiring, Amelia's boyfriend Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) assures her that she's a great mum, and she's touched when he reveals he's set up a cot in his room for the baby. After a heated confrontation with Noah, Samson plots to make a major move: calling social services and begging them to take Esther into care. When a social worker arrives, Dan and Amelia are shocked to hear that a complaint has been made.

Samson's father Sam (James Hooton) is horrified over his actions and Samson lashes out, saying he doesn't want to be anything like him. Suddenly, Sam collapses. Will he be okay? And will Amelia lose custody of her little girl?

2. Moira makes a big decision after Cain's arrest

Moira has news for Cain. ITV

Upon visiting Cain at the prison, Moira is agitated. Cain's not happy when she explains she will be leaving the village with their young son Isaac. Back at home, she prepares to tell elder son Matty (Ash Palmisciano) the truth when he reveals that Amy Wyatt (Natalie Jamieson) is now in Belfast with son Kyle. Glancing at brother Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), Moira is full of guilt.

More like this

Mack is upset when Moira and Isaac leave for Belfast, but he promises to look out for Matty for her. But Matty is baffled to learn that Moira and Isaac have supposedly left for Scotland instead. Cain is furious to learn that a visiting Mack knows about Kyle's whereabouts, and Mack braces himself for the fallout of Moira's departure. He tries to calm Cain down, but he is struggling as he senses that Moira won't be back. Has she washed her hands of Cain?

3. Chas continues to lie to Paddy

Paddy is shocked by Chas's outburst in Emmerdale. ITV

Chas is thrown when Kerry informs her when Al's funeral is set to take place and asks her to come with her. But when Chas uses Liv's send-off as an excuse not to go to Al's service, an oblivious Kerry is understanding. Chas is wracked with grief as she pushes husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt) away, becoming a sobbing mess over the loss of her secret lover.

She's distracted by the arrival of Al's mourners at The Woolpack, upset to hear there was a poor turnout. And when Kerry breaks down in front of Chas, Chas hides her own grief - only to unleash her feelings at poor Paddy. Raging at him, her rant is the result of reading Al's order of service. As a confused Paddy confides in Lydia, he finally begins to work out that there's more to his wife's behaviour. Will he learn the truth? Well, someone is about to get closer to it...

4. Kerry makes a discovery about Al

Kerry learns that Al was unfaithful. ITV

When Kerry plans to quiz Al's business partner Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) about the loan he took out in her name, Kerry's long-lost daughter Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) offers to do so in her place. But this makes her suspicious over what Al was up to, and Chloe and Victoria go through Al's credit card statements.

When Al's estate agent calls and lets slip that Al was buying a house for his partner and her child, Chloe tells Kerry about the discovery. Reeling from the betrayal, Kerry finds more support from guilty Chas, who encourages her to make a big decision. But what will Kerry do, and will she dig any deeper into Al's affair, realising who his lover was?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Vinny lets go of Liv

The day takes a turn for Vinny. ITV

Devastated Vinny prepares to let go of Liv by sprinkling her ashes in a private gathering, but he's not ready to say goodbye. New pet dog Chip, though, has other ideas, as he knocks into the table holding the urn, resulting in the ashes being thrown all over Vinny. Despite the mishap, Vinny is soon on the ground roaring with tearful laughter. Is this the tentative first sign that Vinny may be able to find a way through his grief?

6. Selfish David asks a shocking favour

David has a request for Victoria in Emmerdale. ITV

David is still hoping to revive his floundering business, and he plans to offer a delivery service for the shop. But when he gets a speeding ticket, his plans are put at risk as his driving licence could be taken away. It's not long before David comes up with what he believes is the perfect solution, as he asks girlfriend Victoria to take the blame. She's horrified, but will that be the end of the matter?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.