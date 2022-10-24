Following last week's devastating storm in the village - which killed Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) and Liv Dingle (Isobel Steele) and left Samson's father Sam (James Hooton) critically injured - the locals realised that Samson was missing .

Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) was finally rescued in tonight's Emmerdale (24th October) - but as he recovered, he firmly rejected his newborn baby daughter Esther.

Stepmum Lydia (Karen Blick) was frantic with worry as she raised the alarm, and everyone pitched in to search for the teenager.

Meanwhile, Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) had just given birth to their child after being trapped amid the worrying weather. She gave birth to a girl, but after learning about what happened to Harriet, Amelia was distressed by the thought that Samson might never meet their daughter.

Of course, viewers know that Samson has never welcomed the idea of being a dad, but his family were desperate for his safe return and were convinced that he may have a change of heart. Amelia's boyfriend Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) promised her that he would find Samson for her, and he and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) headed back to the woods on a mission.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Just when all hope seemed lost, Noah noticed something that led him to spot Samson, who was covered in leaves on the ground. He was soon brought to the hospital where a relieved Lydia and Sam were waiting.

Samson revealed that he had managed to crawl to a safer spot and protect himself from the storm. He got away with a broken leg, and once he had been warmed up after three days out in the cold, it looked like all was well.

More like this

But it wasn't long before he was urged to meet little Esther, and Samson reluctantly agreed. Amelia was pleased to witness the moment, and Samson's loved ones were happy to see him watching over the baby.

However, as they waited outside the room, they didn't hear his true feelings emerge: Samson told Esther that he wasn't going to let her ruin his life!

Will he change his mind and come to love the baby girl? Or will he remain firm in his decision not to be a father?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.