In recent scenes, Paddy finally learned that Chas had been having an affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), and the fallout was explosive as all her vile lies and manipulations were exposed.

There are tense scenes ahead in the aftermath of Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Paddy Dingle's (Dominic Brunt) marriage imploding, as Emmerdale continues next week.

Star Brunt delivered a powerful performance as heartbroken Paddy struggled to cope, and the wronged vet is set for more turmoil in the weeks to come.

Paddy has announced his intention to divorce Chas and gain custody of their young daughter Eve, but for now the priority is shielding the little girl from what is going on - and Chas knows she must have a chat with Eve about why she and Paddy are no longer living together.

Meanwhile, Paddy thanks best pal Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) for his support. Later, Chas and Paddy discuss what they are going to tell Eve, but Chas is thrown when Paddy suggests it should be her who moves out of their home. Eaten up with anger, Paddy puts the blame on Chas, who is left reeling. Will she agree to leave?

As the week continues, the pair argue at the village carol concert, leaving vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) to instruct the choir to sing loudly enough to drown out Chas and Paddy's shouting. The following day, Paddy tells Chas that she can't just see Eve whenever she likes. Chas tries to plead with Paddy to let her spend Christmas morning with Eve, but Paddy refuses.

As Chas finds a card addressed to her in late mum Faith's (Sally Dexter) handwriting, she's broken over everything she's lost. Marlon decides to step in, telling Paddy that however angry he is with Chas, little Eve still needs her mum.

Will Paddy agree to a truce for the sake of their daughter, or is the battle only just beginning?

Emmerdale airs these scenes from Monday 19th December.

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV.

