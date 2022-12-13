Emmerdale's Charity Dingle arrested after clash with Amy Wyatt
Christmas doesn't come early for Charity.
Both Amy Wyatt (played by Natalie Ann Jamieson) and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) are fiery females in Emmerdale, and they'll certainly turn up the heat in the coming week.
It's all set to boil over in the least expected place: baby Esther's christening.
It's a big day already for young mother Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), who can't find the baby's dad Samson but is heartened by the support she gets from boyfriend Noah.
However, Charity and Amy can't keep their mouths shut for even a second and tensions cause an argument to burst out onto the street as they soon get physical.
In bad news for Charity especially, PC Swirling is watching from the sidelines and catches the women just at the right time as Charity swings for Amy!
Swirling swoops in and cuffs Charity for her moment of carelessness, meaning there could be a festive spell in prison for the fan-favourite.
Will she get off in time for Christmas dinner?
Little does Charity know, there are potentially bigger issues in her life as she's completely unaware her partner Mack (Lawrence Robb) got another woman pregnant!
Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) is carrying Mack's baby, along with the secret affair.
Will it come out? And if so, what will Charity say if she finds out?
