Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) wanted a car, but, understandably, dad Sam (James Hooton) banned this until he gets his driving licence.

So Aaron approached Samson and sold the teen a stolen car, only for Cain to anger Aaron by selling the car from under him.

Cain ordered Aaron to back down, but Aaron simply didn't care what he thought.

Unimpressed that Sam had gone to Cain rather than speak to him, Aaron confronted Sam in the Woolpack.

But when talk turned to Cain's role as senior member of the Dingles, Aaron remarked that it was time for a change.

Emmerdale has teased that this storyline will culminate in a brutal fight between Cain and Aaron, but what will the consequences be?

