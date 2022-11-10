In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com after being chosen for this year's BAFTA Breakthrough scheme, the actress, who played Frankie Lewis for two years, opened up about leaving the BBC soap as well as plans for the future.

Rose Ayling-Ellis has praised EastEnders for their effort in working towards deaf representation on television.

The actress said: "EastEnders needs to have good credit for [deaf representation], because they actually hired me onto the show to become a regular, full-time. Not many other programmes have done that, so thank you so much to EastEnders for that.

"But because it was so fast-paced – we had directors every four weeks, we had new writers coming in so quickly – it’s not EastEnders’ fault, it’s the whole TV system. It’s not designed with disabled people in mind."

Ayling-Ellis added: "So really we have to go back to the root of the problem, not just blaming one programme, because there’s no blame on them."

The actress went on to discuss her exit from EastEnders, adding that she was pleased with how it went.

Frankie left Albert Square earlier in 2022 for a new life in Scotland after she was harassed while walking home on a night out.

"I'm really happy with my exit, but it's not going to be perfect overnight. It's a lot of work."

She added: "Just keep the conversation going and keep talking about it. I think it’s better that people are trying and I feel like EastEnders did try, it wasn’t perfect, but it’s better trying than not trying."

Speaking more about Frankie's exit, Ayling-Ellis continued: "It wasn't just about a deaf storyline, it was also really good to show a deaf character who also experienced how all other women experience sexual harassment – but in her unique way. For example, some women can hear guys following them but for a deaf person, you see a shadow on the floor…

Rose Ayling-Ellis ( BAFTA/Sophia Spring)

"I feel like now that I've finished EastEnders, I want to do more TV programmes and explore more about deaf people’s experiences. It's not just about deaf story, but it's also a storyline that just happened to be deaf."

Additional reporting by David Craig.

