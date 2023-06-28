The BBC One soap is lining up one of their bigger storylines to date with the death of a mysterious male resident of the square just in time for the festive season.

Move over, Nish Panesar: EastEnders fans have found a new possible victim for the big Christmas whodunnit .

As six women of Walford — Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) — are set to find the body at the Queen Vic and are likely involved in some capacity, some think the corpse belongs to another man in the Panesar family.

Will Vinny end up dead at Christmas? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nish's son Vinny, played by Shiv Jalota, has shown a dark side upon discovering his mum Suki's relationship with Eve Unwin (Heather Peace). After learning of their secret romance, Vinny didn't think twice before endangering Eve's life by cutting the brakes in on Finlay's (Ashley Byam) car, who he knew Eve would be driving.

Fans seem to think Vinny may not get to see the new year as his behaviour turns concerning and more and more similar of that of his controlling father.

"My guess is Vinny will be the one who will be murdered at Christmas," one fan recently suggested, sharing their theory on Twitter.

"I reckon it's Vinny who'll be a goner at Christmas. He wears cufflinks and suits often," another said, referring to the piece of jewellery viewers spotted on the dead body in the flash-forward scene.

"The evil Vinny is now top of my wish list to be the Christmas body," a third fan wrote.

While Vinny is certainly a strong contender to be the whodunnit victim, it seems other options are still a go.

All of the Walford Six have their very own troubles with some terrible men on the square (we're looking at you, Ravi Gulati), meaning fans can theorise away as they await the next piece in the puzzle.

