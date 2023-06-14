Earlier this year, the BBC One series started airing a big flash-forward storyline, hinting at a male resident of the square ending up dead before the end of the year. Six women are involved in the mystery — Kathy Beale, Suki Panesar, Stacey Slater, Denise Fox, Linda Carter and Sharon Watts — but the victim's identity remains a secret for the time being.

Soap star Navin Chowdhry has given EastEnders fans a precious suggestion to work out the Christmas whodunnit .

In a new interview, Chowdhry, who plays Suki's (Balvinder Sopal) abusive husband, Nish, hinted at a clue viewers should pay attention to if they want to play detective.

Will Nish be the one to die this Christmas? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"I am aware that Nish is the number one contender to die at Christmas," the actor told The Mirror.

His character has recently been arrested in an ongoing coercion storyline, though it hasn't been revealed who tipped off the police just yet.

Whether or not Nish is the one bidding farewell to Walford this festive season, it seems that the cast recently filmed some scenes involving a big element of the murder mystery.

The EastEnders Six stand over a dead body at the Queen Vic. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"I think the main clue is to follow the cufflinks," Chowdhry continued. "There's some stuff we filmed recently about the cufflinks so look out for that and follow the cufflinks."

The mystery man who kicks the bucket at The Vic is indeed wearing some cufflinks, which are well visible when Sharon, clad in a wedding dress, gets closer to feel his pulse and proclaims that he's long gone.

This week, another piece has found its way into the whodunnit puzzle. The suit of armour that can be seen in the flash-forward has been finally introduced to The Vic by newcomer George Knight (Colin Salmon). Though publican Linda (Kellie Bright) was less than impressed with how it failed to blend in with her cosy decor, it seems that George's knight is here to stay.

