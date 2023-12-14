One of The Six, Kathy Cotton (Taylforth), has discovered her 'husband' Tom "Rocky" Cotton (Brian Conley) burned down her cafe and accidentally almost killed her grandsons as part of an insurance scam to pay off his debts to Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

Fans are also aware that actor Brian Conley is leaving the soap, so could he be the one to meet his maker?

Speaking at a press event for The Six storyline attended by RadioTimes.com, Gillian Taylforth discussed Kathy and Rocky's relationship.

"There's been a few obviously," said of her favourite storylines this year, "The Christmas storyline is wonderful and I really enjoyed that. Right so, there's a couple. Jasper the Parrot."

Taylforth recalled how, upon his arrival, he told her to"f*** off", despite a warning that the parrot would not swear.

Will Kathy ever forgive Rocky for his lies? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She continued: "It was obviously marrying Rocky. I really enjoyed that, having never been married in my life before. I was so excited about wearing a wedding dress."

Alongside her happiness at the return of Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), Taylforth made clear her pleasure at working with Conley, saying: "I absolutely adored him. I still adore him."

Teasing what lies ahead for Kathy around Christmas time, Taylforth said of Kathy and Rocky: "She still does love him. And there's that awful thing, that love and hate thing, and she loves him but she hates what he's done. But deep down she still really loves him."

She added: "Things will happen with Rocky and it's going to be very upsetting."

Could Rocky end up being the body in the Queen Vic on Christmas Day? We'll have to wait and see.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

