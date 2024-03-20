As these pictures reveal, a row soon erupts when Lauren and cousin Penny (Kitty Castledine), Jack's eldest daughter, make their disgust over Jack and Stacey's affair known.

Lauren confronts Jack and Stacey BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Poor Lauren has already had enough drama from Stacey to last a lifetime, with Stacey having had an affair with Lauren's father Max (Jake Wood) and marrying his son Bradley (Charlie Clements).

Years later, while married to Martin Fowler (James Bye), Stacey and Max had another fling!

Max was left broken when his many misdeeds at the time, including said fling, were exposed once more. This led him onto the roof of The Queen Vic, where Lauren and her sister Abi (Lorna Fitzgerald) fell, resulting in Abi's death.

So, it's safe to say that Lauren will be more than a little fed up and furious over Stacey's latest antics with yet another Branning bloke!

Lauren has her say!

We can't give away what happens as Stacey and Jack face Lauren's wrath, but you certainly won't want to miss a moment as recently returned star Jossa gives the scene her all, and may just have you cheering at your screens.

EastEnders airs these scenes on Thursday 21st March from 6am on BBC iPlayer and at 7.30pm on BBC One.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

